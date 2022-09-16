Home NEWS What’s behind the recent tension between Serbia and Kosovo?
NEWS

What’s behind the recent tension between Serbia and Kosovo?

by News
3 views
What’s behind the recent tension between Serbia and Kosovo?

Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds 24:55

From: Inside StoryThe two sides have met in Brussels to resolve a dispute sparked by vehicle licence plates.

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have held rare talks in Brussels that European Union mediators hope will de-escalate growing tensions.

The two sides have been at odds ever since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2srcsrc8.

NATO says it is increasing its troop numbers along the border with renewed fears of a possible conflict in the region.

The latest dispute was sparked last month when Kosovo said Serbian identity documents and car plate numbers would no longer be valid in its territory.

So, are they likely to find an agreement – and can conflict be avoided?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Una Hajdari – reporter for Politico Europe

Aleksandar Brezar – analyst and host of the podcast Calling

Milan Antonijevic – human rights lawyer

Published On 18 Aug 2src2218 Aug 2src22

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Shrouded in secrecy for years, Russia’s Wagner Group...

Abortion opponents, election deniers: US midterm races take...

Thousands evacuated from France’s Gironde as forest fires...

Gaza mourns the 16 children killed in Israel’s...

China reaffirms threat of military force to take...

‘Evolving away from tennis’: Serena Williams hints at...

UK issues new ‘extreme heat’ warning for England,...

Latest Israeli attacks exacerbate hardships of life in...

Turkey resumes gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean

Restoring a culture: One Indigenous leader’s fight for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.