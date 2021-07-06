Home WORLD NEWS What’s behind the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE?
WORLD NEWS

What’s behind the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
what’s-behind-the-dispute-between-saudi-arabia-and-the-uae?

25:25

From: Inside Story

The UAE has rejected a Saudi-led deal at a meeting of OPEC+, the latest sign of friction between the Gulf neighbours.

6 Jul 2021

More episodes from

Inside Story

Will the US do a U-turn on Afghanistan troop withdrawal?

25:10

Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: Has diplomacy failed?

24:40

How to secure global sporting events?

25:50

Will COVID-19 vaccines divide rich and poor nations?

24:30

Show more

More episodes from

Inside Story

Will the US do a U-turn on Afghanistan troop withdrawal?

25:10

Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam: Has diplomacy failed?

24:40

How to secure global sporting events?

25:50

Will COVID-19 vaccines divide rich and poor nations?

24:30

Show more

Related

Existing OPEC+ production limits remain in place, but if Saudi Arabia or the UAE were to decide to break free of their quotas and open the taps, they could each add at least one million barrels a day to the market, potentially driving down prices [File: Bloomberg]

OPEC+ infighting: What to watch for next in Saudi, UAE spat

Here are some key events that could determine the course of the crisis in the coming days.

Saudi Arabia plans to launch a new international airline, expand airports, build a broader train network and explore new technologies, the country's Transport Minister Saleh Al Jasser announced on Monday [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia plans to invest $147B in transport sector by 2030

Saudi officials want to turn Riyadh into a global business hub and attract 100 million tourists a year by 2030.

The failure of the talks, sources said, means an expected increase in oil output from August will not take place - and this helped drive up international benchmark Brent oil Monday [File: Bloomberg]

OPEC+ calls off meeting as UAE, Saudi spat continues

OPEC+ sources said there had been no progress in resolving the matter and Monday’s meeting was called off.

Saudi Arabia, the region's biggest importer, is trying to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil while providing more jobs for its own citizens [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia changes import rules from Gulf in challenge to UAE

Saudi Arabia has announced the latest rule changes despite the fact that UAE is its second-biggest trade partner.

More from News

Biden administration ‘encouraged’ by ongoing OPEC talks

'The president wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. And so that’s why our team is constantly monitoring gas prices and directly communicating with OPEC parties to get to a deal and allow proposed production increases to move forward,' White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Tuesday press briefing [File: Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman meeting top US officials

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in August 2019 [File: James Lawler Duggan/Reuters]

Estonia condemns ‘set-up’ detention of its diplomat in Russia

Russia's relations with European countries have been hurt in recent months by a number of spying accusations against Russian diplomats in Europe [File: Petras Malukas/AFP]

Prominent Dutch crime reporter shot on Amsterdam street

Emergency services were summoned while police searched for suspects [File: Robin Utrecht/ANP via AFP]

Most Read

Chiesa puts Italy ahead in Euro 2020 semi-final

Italy's Federico Chiesa celebrates scoring their first goal [Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters]

Ethiopia resumes filling mega-dam, infuriating Egypt

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the source of an almost decade-long diplomatic standoff between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan [Reuters]

US Republican Rep Greene says ‘no one cares’ about Delta variant

US Republican politician Marjorie Taylor Greene is dismissing the threat of the Delta variant of COVID-19 - she led chants of 'Fire Fauci' at a Trump rally on June 26 [File: Gaelen Morse/Reuters]

‘Hardest thing in the world’: Raducanu on Wimbledon withdrawal

John McEnroe, right, suggested 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, left, had pulled out of Monday's fourth-round match because she could not handle the pressure of the occasion [Getty Images]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Biden administration ‘encouraged’ by ongoing OPEC talks

Saudi Arabia’s Khalid bin Salman meeting top US...

Estonia condemns ‘set-up’ detention of its diplomat in...

Prominent Dutch crime reporter shot on Amsterdam street

Turkey: pro-Kurdish politician released from prison

Close Netanyahu ally, Likud lawmaker indicted for corruption

Yellen to press for global minimum tax during...

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin named among 37...

Biden faces ‘moment of reckoning’ over sprawling Russian...

Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain semi-final – Live...

Leave a Reply