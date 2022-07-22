Home WORLD NEWS What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?
What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, was appointed Italy’s prime minister 18 months ago to lead a unity government and steer the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although he was popular among the public, Draghi didn’t enjoy the same level of support within the fractured coalition.

His resignation forced the president to dissolve parliament and call a snap election in September.

So, what’s behind the latest political turmoil? And who has the most to gain from the instability?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Michele Geraci – Former undersecretary at Italy’s Economic Development Ministry

Eleonora Poli – Head of Economic Analysis, Centre for European Policy

Giovanni Orsina – Director of the School of Government, Luiss Guido Carli University

Published On 22 Jul 2022

