What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Mario Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, was appointed Italy’s prime minister 18 months ago to lead a unity government and steer the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although he was popular among the public, Draghi didn’t enjoy the same level of support within the fractured coalition.
His resignation forced the president to dissolve parliament and call a snap election in September.
So, what’s behind the latest political turmoil? And who has the most to gain from the instability?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Michele Geraci – Former undersecretary at Italy’s Economic Development Ministry
Eleonora Poli – Head of Economic Analysis, Centre for European Policy
Giovanni Orsina – Director of the School of Government, Luiss Guido Carli University
