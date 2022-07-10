what’s-behind-elon-musk’s-decision-to-cancel-the-twitter-deal?

Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds
From: Inside Story
Twitter says it will take legal action against Elon Musk for pulling out of a takeover deal.
One of the richest people on the planet says he’s changed his mind about buying Twitter.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says fake accounts could amount to a fifth of Twitter’s users – four times more than he was initially told.
The company denies this and says it will sue Musk to push through the deal.
What’s likely to happen next?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Jim Anderson – CEO of Beacon.dev
Charles Arthur – Author of the book Social Warming, about social media’s inherent unavoidable effects
Ian Myers – Founder of Oceans XYZ, and a consultant on social media, content strategy and branding
Published On 10 Jul 2022