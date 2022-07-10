Home WORLD NEWS What’s behind Elon Musk’s decision to cancel the Twitter deal?
WORLD NEWS

What’s behind Elon Musk’s decision to cancel the Twitter deal?

by News
6 views
what’s-behind-elon-musk’s-decision-to-cancel-the-twitter-deal?

Video Duration 24 minutes 55 seconds

From: Inside Story

Twitter says it will take legal action against Elon Musk for pulling out of a takeover deal. 

One of the richest people on the planet says he’s changed his mind about buying Twitter.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says fake accounts could amount to a fifth of Twitter’s users – four times more than he was initially told.

The company denies this and says it will sue Musk to push through the deal.

What’s likely to happen next?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: 

Jim Anderson – CEO of Beacon.dev

Charles Arthur – Author of the book Social Warming, about social media’s inherent unavoidable effects

Ian Myers – Founder of Oceans XYZ, and a consultant on social media, content strategy and branding

Published On 10 Jul 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before...

Chinese police arrest suspects in bank scandal behind...

Israel says it will probe 1967 mass grave...

Sri Lanka PM’s office confirms president to resign...

Photos: Search for survivors under Chasiv Yar building...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 138

Photos: Portugal battles wildfires amid drought

‘Green way of life’: Thailand sees cannabis boom...

India projected to surpass China as world’s most...

SC asks assembly speaker not to proceed with...

Leave a Reply