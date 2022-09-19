Home NEWS What you need to know about the new English Premier League season
NEWS

What you need to know about the new English Premier League season

by News
7 views
What you need to know about the new English Premier League season

World Cup break, taking-the-knee changes and new rules that are part of the new English Premier League season.

Published On 5 Aug 20225 Aug 2022

Crystal Palace are hosting Arsenal on the opening day of the new English Premier League season on Friday.

Manchester City have won four of the last five titles with Liverpool’s lockdown success in 2020, the only interruption to the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Not since Chelsea triumphed in 2017, a year after Leicester City’s utterly unexpected title, has the Premier League had a winner from outside the two clubs in the country’s northwest.

The new season starts a week earlier than the last one and will end a week later too in order to accommodate an extended winter break due to the World Cup.

World Cup break
Given that the World Cup will take place in November and December in Qatar, the league will take an extended winter break from November 13 to December 26.

This is the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/S33VI7HdCL

— Premier League (@premierleague) August 5, 2022

Extra substitutions
Teams will also be able to make up to five substitutions in every game, up from three previously allowed.

Major transfers
Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City


Darwin Nunez – Benfica to Liverpool


Richarlison – Everton to Tottenham


Gabriel Jesus – Manchester City to Arsenal


Raheem Sterling – Manchester City to Chelsea

Premier League exits
Sadio Mane


Alexandre Lacazette


Paul Pogba


Romelu Lukaku


Antonio Rudiger


Andreas Christensen


Raphinha Belloli

Promoted teams
Fulham


Bournemouth


Nottingham Forest

the issue with the premier league introducing taking the knee was always that it would eventually stop and it would inevitably stop at a time when the reasons for doing it in the first place haven’t gone away

— Tom Victor (@tomvictor) August 3, 2022

Taking a knee
Premier League teams will limit their pre-match anti-racism gesture of “taking the knee” to only some significant games from the new season.

“We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause,” Premier League captains said in a statement on Thursday.

Players will take the knee during the opening match round of the season, “No Room for Racism” match rounds in October and March, Boxing Day fixtures after the World Cup, league matches on the final day of the season and FA Cup and EFL Cup finals.

Opening-round fixtures
Friday


Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Saturday


Fulham vs Liverpool


Bournemouth vs Aston Villa


Leeds United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers


Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest


Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton


Everton vs Chelsea

Sunday


Leicester City vs Brentford


Manchester United vs Brighton


West Ham vs Manchester City

Source

:

Bioreports and news agencies

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

White House announces new $270m military package for...

What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal: What...

Cuba Assembly opens door to gay marriage, other...

Trump ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of...

5 key takeaways from the eighth January 6...

ICJ to rule on Myanmar objections to Rohingya...

Japan’s inflation stays above central bank target for...

Military raids Sri Lanka protest camps, leaders arrested

At least 18 dead in Brazilian police raid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.