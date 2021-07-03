What Would Have Happened If Chidinma Wasn’t Caught – Businesswoman Reveals – Naija News

A Nigerian businesswoman has taken to social media to share her thoughts on 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, the confessed killer of Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga.

. News reports that Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, and a director in Super Network was gruesomely murdered by his side chic, a 21-year-old student of the Unilag on June 12th.

According to viral reports, he was found dead with multiple stabs in his neck, chest and thigh with a whooping sum of 5 million withdrawn from his account.

Reacting to the report, the businesswoman noted that, the UNILAG student would have been giving motivational speeches on social media had she not been caught.

She added that she’d also claim to have owned her first house at 21, without many knowing the source, adding that she would have posted captions like; ”What God cannot do doesn’t exist.”

Further adding that the suspect’s institution, the University of Lagos might have gone as far as inviting her to give motivational speeches to young female students.