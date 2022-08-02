On Tuesday, August 2 at 19:30 GMT:



In Iraq, more political deadlock could be ahead after supporters of Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed parliament once again to block rival Shias from forming the country’s next government.

For the second time in a week, followers of al-Sadr broke into Baghdad’s high-security green zone on Saturday and began a sit-in demonstration in and around the parliament building. Demonstrators are calling for early elections, amendments to the constitution, and restricting Iranian influence in domestic politics. Counter protests by Iran-backed groups are also raising the risk of violence.

The unrest comes at a time when Iraq is suffering from record-breaking political deadlock. After holding parliamentary elections in October last year, the country has been without a fully functioning government for more than nine months.

With no head of state or cabinet in place, spending on economic reforms and infrastructure projects is at a standstill. And after years of war and internal security crises, many in Iraq are still looking to the government to improve poor living conditions.

In this episode of The Stream we ask: What will it take for Iraq’s government to work?

On this episode of The Stream, we speak with:



Lahib Higel, @LahibHigel



Senior analyst, International Crisis Group

Ammar Karim, @ammar_bioreports



Journalist, bioreports

Raed Jarrar, @raedjarrar



Advocacy director, DAWN MENA