What will happen under Tinubu presidency – Adegboruwa

Legal practitioner Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa believes a Bola Tinubu presidency will be controlled by the North.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Adegboruwa reiterated his rejection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The lawyer said it was a sign that others don’t matter and shows absence of consideration for unity and plurality.

“Desperation and over-ambition. We just want power at all costs and we don’t care what others think or do.

“We can win the elections without you, especially by other means other than by open ballot,” he said.

Adegboruwa noted that APC’s action was a cruel affirmation of supposed superiority complex.

“It is an indication of a hidden agenda. The spirit of Hope 93 died with MKO and those who betrayed him and his mandate.

“May Boko Haram, terrorists and insurgents, their sponsors and sympathizers not win the 2023 elections,” he noted.

He said the same-religion ticket suggests only one region determines electoral victory and that Tinubu is not acceptable to Northern Muslims.

Adegboruwa accused the APC of acting like Nigeria is not a secular state but rather being ruled to satisfy certain religious tendencies.

“That the APC has absolute control of the electoral system and thus electoral victory may not be determined through free, fair and credible elections.

“That certain political tendencies and interests do not trust others to accommodate them if they are entrusted with power whereas they have been in power and accommodated by others.”

Adegboruwa added that the North has proven that Tinubu has no mind of his own “and will be unable to defend the unity of Nigeria in crucial moments of decision making”.

The statement added the the APC is incompetent to manage a complex nation like Nigeria with diverse interests, different tongues and tribes and consisting of different faiths.