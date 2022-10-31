Home NEWS What will Elon Musk do with Twitter?
NEWS

What will Elon Musk do with Twitter?

by News
What will Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Video Duration 24 minutes 50 seconds 24:50

From: Inside StoryThe world’s richest man has taken charge of one of the largest social media platforms.

After months of uncertainty and a long legal battle, the world’s wealthiest person has taken charge of one of the most influential social media platforms.

But it is not yet clear what Elon Musk intends to do with Twitter.

There has already been a staffing shake-up, with Musk firing at least four top executives.

And there are speculations that he could reinstate banned Twitter accounts.

Many right-wing political figures see his takeover as a win for free speech, while others are concerned it may give rise to more hate speech on Twitter.

So, what is next for Twitter?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Suzanne Nossel – CEO of PEN America, a leading human rights organisation, and author of Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All

Matt Navarra – Social media consultant and former digital communications adviser to the UK government

Bradley Tusk – Co-founder at Tusk Venture Partners and adjunct professor at Columbia Business School

Published On 29 Oct 202229 Oct 2022

