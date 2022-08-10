what-was-the-fbi-looking-for-in-donald-trump’s-home?

The former US president says the search of his Florida residence is a part of a plan to destroy him.

FBI agents in the US state of Florida have conducted a criminal search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

It is seen as a significant escalation of the federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed classified documents from the White House as he was leaving office in January last year.

Trump criticised the FBI search, calling it a “weaponisation of the justice system”.

But what will this mean for his potential next run for the White House?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Rina Shah – Founder and principal of Rilax Strategies

Henry Olsen – Senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and columnist for the Washington Post

Julie Norman – Associate professor at University College London and co-director of the UCL Centre on US Politics