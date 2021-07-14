Home WORLD NEWS What triggered the recent violence in South Africa?
What triggered the recent violence in South Africa?

Days of unrest in South African have exposed issues of poverty and inequality.

14 Jul 2021

Some 200 malls and shopping centres countrywide have been affected by the violence and forced to close [Themba Hadebe/AP Photo]

‘Little to lose’: Poverty and despair fuel South Africa’s unrest

Violence rocking South Africa is driven by economic inequality and poverty as well as by politics, analysts say.

South African National Defense Force (SANDF) members in Soweto. [Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu]

Chaos in South Africa as rioters defy security forces

South African forces fail to contain looting and violence in which more than 70 people have died over several days.

Soldiers guard banking automatic teller machines at the Bara taxi rank shops in Soweto, Johannesburg [Ali Greeff/AP photo]

More than 1,700 arrested over South Africa violence

The arrests come as 72 people are killed in six days of rioting and looting following former President Zuma’s jailing.

Crowds gather near a body of a looter in Johannesburg after some of the worst unrest in South Africa since the end of apartheid [Kim Ludbrook/EPA]

Death toll climbs as South Africa violence spirals

Authorities struggle to contain violence that began with the jailing of South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma.

US stocks edge higher after Fed chief talks up ongoing stimulus

Apple, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft hit record highs; Bank of America dropped after second-quarter earnings failed to impress investors; and Wells Fargo & Co gained [File: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg]

Western US wildfires force hundreds from their homes

Smoke from the Bootleg fire in Oregon billowed over a single tree. Flames are chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken western US [Nathan Howard/AP Photo]

More than 300 Afghans flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advances

Risk of ‘catastrophic’ coronavirus surge in Middle East: WHO

Tunisian medics attend to patients at a gym that was converted to deal with a surge in new COVID-19 infections in the city of Kairouan [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

Scientists develop pain-free blood sugar test for diabetics

Professor of Physics Paul Dastoor holds up a non-invasive, printable saliva test strip for diabetics at the University of Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia [Courtesy of University of Newcastle via Reuters]

After 10 days of hiccups, Brazil’s Bolsonaro may need surgery

In a local radio interview last week Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he was suffering from 'hiccups 24 hours a day' [Adriano Machado/Reuters]

Taliban claims capturing key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan

Turkey, Israel want to improve ties after presidents’ call: AKP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds up a placard with what he says is a series of maps of historical Palestine [File: Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

