What to watch on Tuesday: ‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’ returns on Netflix – The Washington Post

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) Zark and Roger have been dating for two years, but Roger will show only half of his face while on video. Nev and Kamie discover there might be more to Roger’s intentions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo at 9) Eboni and Sonja get in the boxing ring with Martin, and Luann and Leah plan a joint birthday party for Ramona and Sonja.

David Makes Man (OWN at 9) David and Seren revisit the past, and JG reveals his perspective on the night he was shot.

True Life Crime (MTV at 10) The Heather Bogle murder case goes cold after law enforcement sets its sights on a suspect with no real connections to the crime.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 10) Raelle brings Tally home to the Cession, and Abigail feels pressure from her family when Adil comes home with her.

Miracle Workers (TBS at 10:30) Ezekiel signs up for a buffalo-hunting expedition, and Benny instructs Prudence on how to be a bandit.

Citizen P.I. (Discovery Plus) Have you ever thought you could crack a cold case? A new investigative series examines how amateur detectives have helped solve criminal cases.

Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away (PBS at 9) A look at the career of blues guitarist Buddy Guy and his influence on rock musicians including Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton.

Mighty Express (Netflix) Season 4.