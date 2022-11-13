What to know about LAUTECH’s post-UTME CBT 2022

News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria recently called off its industrial strike, which lasted up to 8 months. Most universities have announced resumption dates, and admission processes have begun in earnest. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is one of the Nigerian universities currently enrolling students for 2022/2023 admissions. LAUTECH recently announced dates for its post-UTME exercise, debunking rumors that it had scrapped the exercise for UTME entrants.

The University, via its official website, informed the general public that its post-UTME exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) for admission through UTME to the University’s various programs.

Furthermore, the entrance examinations will be held on the following dates:

Monday, December 5, 2022Tuesday, December 6, 2022Wednesday, December 7, 2022Thursday, December 8, 2022Saturday, December 11, 2022

Who can apply for LAUTECH post-UTME 2023?

The exam can only be taken by candidates who selected LAUTECH as their first choice Institution in the 2022/2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Additionally, candidates must have a score of 170 or more in the UTME to participate.

Furthermore, applicants to LAUTECH via UTME must have earned credits in at least five (5) relevant subjects in SSCE/NECO/NABTEB exams in no more than two (2) attempts to be eligible.

Meanwhile, for Direct Entry candidates pursuing a National Diploma, NCE, HND, RNS, or JUPEB, the university requires a minimum of five (5) credit passes in SSCE/NECO/NABTEB in relevant courses.

You can - on the post-UTME exam and its requirements and details on LAUTECH’s official website.

How much does the LAUTECH post-UTME application cost and how do you apply?

You can only apply for the exam via the LAUTECH website. The cost is N2000 and with a transaction fee of N300. To register, you’ll need your JAMB registration number, a passport photograph, and a digital means of payment. Please visit www.apply.lautech.edu.ng to get started.

Please ensure you provide active and correct contact information – email and phone number, when registering.

Things to keep in mind

Any candidate who does not show up for the computer-based test (CBT) or oral interview for UTME or the Direct Entry exercise on their scheduled dates will be disqualified from further consideration for admission. All electronic devices, including cell phones, are strictly prohibited in the post-UTME CBT rooms.

Final notes

As LAUTECH prepares for its post-UTME, the University is gradually transitioning to an all-encompassing institution as it now offers Art courses like English and literary studies. Read other stories here.

