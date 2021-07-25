What To Expect From The Markets This Week – 260721 – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Saturday, July 24, 2021 07:40 AM / Proshare Content / Header Image Credit: EcoGraphics



Nigeria: Economic Dashboard @ 230721

Editor’s Note



Source: Proshare Research – July 24, 2021

Nigeria Economy

In its

recent report titled: ‘Of Roads Less Travelled: Assessing the Potential for

Migration to Provide Overseas Jobs for Nigeria’s Youth’, the World Bank noted

that Nigeria is experiencing its worst unemployment crisis as the unemployment

rate rose five-fold, from 6.4% in 2010 to 33.3% in 2020. The report identified

the two recessions suffered by the economy has resulted in high unemployment

rates in the country forcing many to seek refugee status in other countries.

President,

Major General Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a 15-member Board of the Nigeria

Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Speaking at the event, the

President stated that the NEITI is essential for achieving the country’s

economic goals, while at the same time ensuring transparency in the management

of the nation’s natural resources as well as in oil, gas, and mining

industries.

According

to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), POS transactions in

Nigeria increased to N3.01 trillion in 462.11million transactions as of June

2021, this represents a +50% increase

compared to the N2.03trn recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. In

comparison to the value of POS transactions in H2 2020, the current figure

(N2.72 trillion) represents a + 10.3% increase.

According

to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a -20% reduction in annual diasporan remittances from

$25bn to $20bn in 2020. The Chairman disclosed that several programmes are

being undertaken by the government to shore up the deficit. Meanwhile, the

World Bank had earlier said remittances by Nigerians in the Diaspora fell by – 27.7% from $21.45bn in 2019 to $15.5bn in 2020.

Remittances represent over 83% of the national budget and 6.1% of the Gross

Domestic Product.

The

Central bank of Nigeria has announced October 1 as the date for the launch of

the E-Naira, in a webinar with the fintech community the CBN noted that the

digital currency would promote cross border trade, the efficiency of monetary

policy, financial inclusion and targeted social intervention.

The

price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, has surged by +60% to a record high of N500 per kilogramme, on

the back of the devaluation1 of the naira and lingering inadequate domestic

supply of the fuel. In addition to unemployment and an already high poverty

level, increases in prices of essential products such as LPG is bound to increase

the country’s misery index.

Global Economy

The

Chinese government has imposed counter-sanctions on US individuals including

former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in response to US sanctions on Chinese

officials with the Liaison Office in Hong Kong. The sanctions are the first

imposed by China under its new anti-foreign sanction law, which was passed in

June. China also imposed unspecified “reciprocal counter-sanctions”

on the current or former heads of a range of organisations, including the

Congressional-Executive Commission on China, US-China Economic and Security

Review Commission, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs,

International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and the

Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council.

The

Conference Board, A New York-based think tank, noted that its Leading Economic

Index (LEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.7% in June to reach 115.1 index points,

June’s gain in the U.S. LEI was broad-based and so it gives economists reasons

to expect that the U.S. will see an uptick in growth although at a slower pace.

According

to the US Labour Department, the number of Americans seeking unemployment

benefits rose last week even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the

back of a recovering economy. State officials stated that weekly jobless claims

increased from 368,000 the previous week to 419,000, the highest in 8weeks. The

increase is however regarded as a blip as a result of some irregular movements

in the week-to-week data.

Despite

a global chip shortage, Japan’s exports soared in June arising largely from

U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment,

lending credence to an export-led recovery in the world’s third-largest

economy. Exports rose 48.6% in June from 2020, the fourth straight month of double-digit

appreciation, although growth was largely exaggerated by a low base effect.

Summary

and Outlook

Despite oil prices rising

above $70/barrel, optimism about greater fiscal space is being dampened by the

emergence of the new strand of covid 19 virus questioning once again the

revenue diversification efforts of the government. Asides from oil proceeds,

the government plans to fund critical infrastructure by raising the tax rate

but economists recommend as a counter-cyclical policy that the government

embarks on a largescale public-private partnership.

The MPC meeting scheduled for

next week would likely see the MPC hold parameters given that recent inflation

figure (17.75%) suggests that prices would continue to fall although it is

expected to still remain high. The MPC would also consider positive

developments in the external sector as current account deficits reduced in June

to less than 2% of GDP from 3% GDP last year.

Commodities Market Weekly Review and Outlook Energy Domestic The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of

State for Petroleum Resources, Garba-Deen Muhammad on Tuesday said Nigeria is

to ramp up crude oil production following the agreement reached by OPEC and its

allies to increase output. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs

Division of NNPC, Kennie Obateru, also confirmed that OPEC and its allies would

deploy its parameters to determine the oil production of its members going by

the 400,000 barrels’ increase. He added that the $1.5bn rehabilitation of the

Port Harcourt Refining Company has commenced in full and part of the facility

will start delivering refined products by September 2022.

On the alleged under-remittance of N3.8 trillion from

crude oil sales to the Federation Account between January and December 2015

against the NNPC, the corporation said the allegation had been resolved by a

Forensic Audit carried out by the Ministry of Finance in 2015 which showed a

net indebtedness in favour of NNPC. It added that the amount allegedly

under-remitted was the applicable subsidy and unrealised revenue from petroleum

products sales and other operational costs for the period.

The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners

(NARTO) said the decision to limit oil import licence to local refiners as

provided in the bill may worsen the prevailing situation in the downstream

sector of the industry. The group also called for inclusion in the boards of

the industry regulators, particularly in the downstream sector to strengthen

effective and efficient distribution.

The NNPC, in its latest monthly report, said Nigeria

lost an estimated N53.26bn in gas flaring in the first two months of this year

as international oil companies and local players flared a total of 33.04

billion standard cubic feet of natural gas.

Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude selling above $75 per

barrel earlier this week dropped to $68 per barrel on Wednesday on the backdrop

of rising inventory by the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Bioreports News Nigeria on Thursday reported that the price of

Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, has increased to a record

high of N500 per kg. The price has risen by more than 60% since early December

2020 due to the devaluation of the naira and persistent shortfall in the

domestic supply of cooking gas. Foreign The OPEC+ ministers, on Sunday, agreed to boost oil

supply monthly by 400,000 bpd from August 2021 to cool oil prices which have

climbed to almost three years high as the global economy recovers from the

coronavirus pandemic. The UAE saw its baseline production increased to 3.5

million bpd from May 2022 from its present 3.168 million bpd. Saudi and Russia

also saw an increase to 11.5 million bpd each from the current 11 million. Iraq

and Kuwait got an increase of 150,000 bpd each.

Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after OPEC+ overcame

the internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns about a

crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries.

The Iranian government on Tuesday said the draft

agreement between Iran and world powers over the possible restoration of the

so-called nuclear deal is incompatible with a recently passed Iranian law.

According to the Iranian government, the law obliged the Iranian government to

limit inspections of nuclear sites and to expand uranium enrichment for

peaceful purposes.

A Chinese logistics company, China Concord Petroleum

Co., currently under US sanction, has been the key intermediary helping Iran

and Venezuela to export their crude oil in revolt to the U.S. sanctions against

the two OPEC members.

Iran, on Thursday officially opened the country’s new

oil export terminal built as an alternative tankers route to the Strait of

Hormuz. The outgoing President Hassan Rouhani said the new crude export

terminal shows the failure of US sanctions on Iran while senior Iranian

officials said the country hopes to export its first oil cargo through the

terminal soon.

Oil fell further, on Friday, below $74 a barrel but on

track to end the week largely unchanged after rebounding from a sharp drop on

Monday, on the back of expectations that supply will remain tight as demand

recovers.

Brent had a weekly growth of 0.16% ( see Table 1 ). Metals Gold depreciated by -0.64% while Silver dipped by -1.83% W-o-W (see Table 1). Agriculture Cocoa prices grew by 0.43% this

week.

Corn prices declined by -2.54% W-o-W

while Sugar appreciated by 3.40% ( see

Table 1 ). Table 1: Weekly Change in Commodity Prices Commodity 23-Jul-21 16-Jul-21 31-Dec-20 Weekly Chg YTD Chg Brent 73.89 73.77 51.8 0.16% 42.64% Gold 1802.61 1814.15 1898.67 -0.64% -5.06% Silver 25.23 25.7 26.4011 -1.83% -4.44% Cocoa 2324 2314 2597 0.43% -10.51% Corn 547.25 561.5 484 -2.54% 13.07% Sugar 18.25 17.65 15.28 3.40% 19.44% Source: Bloomberg, Proshare Research *Data for 23rd July 2021 is as of 5:49pm (Nigerian

Time) Outlook In the

coming week, oil prices are expected to be bullish on expectations of tighter

supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Gold

prices are expected to dip in the coming week, amid a stronger dollar and

rebounding yields.

Cocoa

prices to be bearish next week as the market struggles to absorb excess

supplies following bumper harvests in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Sugar

prices are expected to be rise next week as a recent cold spell cuts cane

output expectations in Brazil.

Corn

prices are expected to be bullish next week amid severe drought in the United

States.

Fixed Income and Money Market

Currency

Market The currency

market was flat at the BDC market while it depreciated at the I & E Fx

window on a week-on-week (W-o-W) basis. It remained

flat against the US dollar at the BDC to close at US$/N500, against the British

pound it appreciated by -0.70% to close at

Â£/N705, and against the Euro by -0.83% to close

at â‚¬/N595. At the I

& E FX window, the Naira depreciated W-o-W by +0.07%

and -0.03% at the NAFEX window. The Naira

closed the week at $/N411.50 at the I&E FX window, at the NAFEX (spot

market) it closed at $/N411.11.

16-July-21 23-July-21 % Change I & E FX Window ($/N) 411.20 411.50 +0.07% NAFEX ($/N) 411.22 411.11 -0.03% BDC ($/N) 500 500 0.00 Source: FMDQ,

AbokiFX, Proshare Research Money

Market Funding rates continued their single-digit trend this

week, due to inflows of N49.4 billion and N37.6 billion from LDR and Repo

facilities at the end of the week, hence, causing interbank rates to fall. However, at

the close of the trading session on Friday, funding rates rose significantly.

Open Buyback (OBB) closed at 27.50% while Overnight (O/N) rates closed at

28.75% indicating a W-o-W rise of +511.11% for

OBB and +505.26% for O/N rates. Money Market Rate 16-July-21 23-July-21 % Change OBB (%) 4.50 27.50 +511.11% O/N (%) 4.75 28.75 +505.26% Source: FMDQ,

Proshare Research Funding

rates are expected to trade in double digits trend in the coming week in the

absence of any maturity. Treasury

Bills Market The treasury bill

market was quiet for most of the trading session this week. At the close of

the market on Friday, average benchmark yields for T-bills increased by +3.14% to 6.90% while OMO bills fell more

significantly by -7.75% W-o-W to close at 8.57%,

CBNâ€™s Special Bill fell by â€“0.24% to close at

8.35%. Average Benchmark Yields 16-July-21 23-July-21 % Change T. Bills (%) 6.69 6.90 +3.14% OMO Bills (%) 9.29 8.57 -7.75% SPEB 8.37 8.35 -0.24% Source: FMDQ,

Proshare Research We expect activity next week to be dictated by the market

liquidity situation. FGN Bond

Market The Bond market started the week on a relatively quiet

note as the bulk of the attention was skewed toward the Bond auction. At the close

of the week, the overall market was bullish with selling interest seen across

the board. The overall

average benchmark yields closed at 9.62% for the week which fell W-o-W by –0.70%. Average Benchmark Yields 16-July-21 23-July-21 % Change Short Tenor (%) 7.35 7.13 -2.99% Mid Tenor (%) 11.02 10.94 -0.73% Long Tenor (%) 12.84 12.77 -0.55% Source: FMDQ,

Proshare Research Successful

bids for the 13.9800% FGN FEB 2028, 12.4000% FGN MAR 2036 & 12.9800% FGN

MAR 2050 were allotted at the Marginal Rates of 12.3500%, 13.1500%, and

13.2500%, respectively. However, the original coupon rates of 13.9800% for the

13.9800% FGN FEB 2028, 12.4000% for the 12.4000% FGN MAR 2036, and 12.9800% for

the 12.9800% FGN MAR 2050 will be maintained. For more details, visit

proshareng.com FGN

Eurobond Market Activity

in the Eurobond market maintained its weak trend with minimal volumes traded

across the board. Average benchmark yields dipped marginally by -0.18% to close at 5.54% on a W-o-W

basis. We expect the relatively quiet trend to persist in the near term.

Nigerian Capital Market It was a brief

trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Tuesday 20th and

Wednesday 21st July 2021 as Public Holidays to commemorate the Eid el-Kabir

celebration. The Nigerian bourse closed the week on a positive with some cherry

picking and bargain hunting. The NGXASI closed the week on a negative note with a growth of +1.90% . The Nigerian Stock Exchange gained N375.50bn, year-to-date return

moderated to -3.98%, while the market capitalisation settled at N20.15

trillion.

The volume

and value of stocks traded on the exchange this week advanced by +13.36% and +34.04% respectively.

Sectoral performance across sectors tracked was broadly positive this

week as the NGX Oil and Gas was the highest gainer for the week with +7.53% while NGX Insurance recorded the highest

decline with -0.74% . NGX IND, NGX-30, NGX Consumer

Goods, and NGX Banking closed the week with +4.06% , +1.94% , +0.57% and +0.44% respectively.

Market breadth for the week closed positive with 43 gainers led by CUTIX and TOTAL as against 16 losers led by SMURFIT and SOVRENINS Chart 1: Movement of NSEASI Index Points 16 July.

2021- 23 July. 2021 Source: NSE, Proshare Research

NASD OTC The NASD OTC Security Index (NSI) and Market Capitalization closed the

trading week with a positive movement in Market capitalization and NSI. The NSI

and Market capitalization closed the week at 754.11 points and N655.45

with a decline of +0.04% and +0.04% respectively. Dangote and Toni Index Dangote Index closed the week negative with 130.62 basis points from 121.61 basis points recorded the previous week, representing a decline of +7.41%. DANGCEM and DANGSUGAR recorded a growth of +7.83% and +1.15% respectively while NASCON closed the week flat W-o-W. Table 2: Dangote Index W-o-W Change Furthermore, the Toni Index closed positive with 99.82 basis points from

97.54 basis points recorded the previous week, a W-o-W growth of +2.34%. AFRIPRUD, TRANSCORP, UBA and UBCAP and closed the week positive with

+10.40%, +2.17%, +0.65% and +13.08% respectively while TRANSCOHOT closed flat W-o-W. Table 3: Toni Index W-o-W Change Outlook In the

coming week, we expect the possibility of sustained bargain hunting as

investors look to take advantage of good bargains however, press releases from

listed companies and other macroeconomic developments is likely to impact

investorsâ€™ decisions. In

addition, we expect investors to monitor the movement of yields in the fixed

income market.

