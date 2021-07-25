What To Expect From The Markets This Week – 260721 – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Saturday, July 24, 2021 07:40 AM / Proshare Content / Header Image Credit: EcoGraphics
Nigeria: Economic Dashboard @ 230721
Editor’s Note
Source: Proshare Research – July 24, 2021
Nigeria Economy
- In its
recent report titled: ‘Of Roads Less Travelled: Assessing the Potential for
Migration to Provide Overseas Jobs for Nigeria’s Youth’, the World Bank noted
that Nigeria is experiencing its worst unemployment crisis as the unemployment
rate rose five-fold, from 6.4% in 2010 to 33.3% in 2020. The report identified
the two recessions suffered by the economy has resulted in high unemployment
rates in the country forcing many to seek refugee status in other countries.
- President,
Major General Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a 15-member Board of the Nigeria
Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Speaking at the event, the
President stated that the NEITI is essential for achieving the country’s
economic goals, while at the same time ensuring transparency in the management
of the nation’s natural resources as well as in oil, gas, and mining
industries.
- According
to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), POS transactions in
Nigeria increased to N3.01 trillion in 462.11million transactions as of June
2021, this represents a +50% increase
compared to the N2.03trn recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. In
comparison to the value of POS transactions in H2 2020, the current figure
(N2.72 trillion) represents a +10.3% increase.
- According
to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a -20% reduction in annual diasporan remittances from
$25bn to $20bn in 2020. The Chairman disclosed that several programmes are
being undertaken by the government to shore up the deficit. Meanwhile, the
World Bank had earlier said remittances by Nigerians in the Diaspora fell by –27.7% from $21.45bn in 2019 to $15.5bn in 2020.
Remittances represent over 83% of the national budget and 6.1% of the Gross
Domestic Product.
- The
Central bank of Nigeria has announced October 1 as the date for the launch of
the E-Naira, in a webinar with the fintech community the CBN noted that the
digital currency would promote cross border trade, the efficiency of monetary
policy, financial inclusion and targeted social intervention.
- The
price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, has surged by +60% to a record high of N500 per kilogramme, on
the back of the devaluation1 of the naira and lingering inadequate domestic
supply of the fuel. In addition to unemployment and an already high poverty
level, increases in prices of essential products such as LPG is bound to increase
the country’s misery index.
Global Economy
- The
Chinese government has imposed counter-sanctions on US individuals including
former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in response to US sanctions on Chinese
officials with the Liaison Office in Hong Kong. The sanctions are the first
imposed by China under its new anti-foreign sanction law, which was passed in
June. China also imposed unspecified “reciprocal counter-sanctions”
on the current or former heads of a range of organisations, including the
Congressional-Executive Commission on China, US-China Economic and Security
Review Commission, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs,
International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch, and the
Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council.
- The
Conference Board, A New York-based think tank, noted that its Leading Economic
Index (LEI) for the U.S. increased by 0.7% in June to reach 115.1 index points,
June’s gain in the U.S. LEI was broad-based and so it gives economists reasons
to expect that the U.S. will see an uptick in growth although at a slower pace.
- According
to the US Labour Department, the number of Americans seeking unemployment
benefits rose last week even as the job market appears to be rebounding on the
back of a recovering economy. State officials stated that weekly jobless claims
increased from 368,000 the previous week to 419,000, the highest in 8weeks. The
increase is however regarded as a blip as a result of some irregular movements
in the week-to-week data.
- Despite
a global chip shortage, Japan’s exports soared in June arising largely from
U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment,
lending credence to an export-led recovery in the world’s third-largest
economy. Exports rose 48.6% in June from 2020, the fourth straight month of double-digit
appreciation, although growth was largely exaggerated by a low base effect.
Summary
and Outlook
Despite oil prices rising
above $70/barrel, optimism about greater fiscal space is being dampened by the
emergence of the new strand of covid 19 virus questioning once again the
revenue diversification efforts of the government. Asides from oil proceeds,
the government plans to fund critical infrastructure by raising the tax rate
but economists recommend as a counter-cyclical policy that the government
embarks on a largescale public-private partnership.
The MPC meeting scheduled for
next week would likely see the MPC hold parameters given that recent inflation
figure (17.75%) suggests that prices would continue to fall although it is
expected to still remain high. The MPC would also consider positive
developments in the external sector as current account deficits reduced in June
to less than 2% of GDP from 3% GDP last year.
Commodities Market
Weekly Review and Outlook
Energy
Domestic
- The Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of
State for Petroleum Resources, Garba-Deen Muhammad on Tuesday said Nigeria is
to ramp up crude oil production following the agreement reached by OPEC and its
allies to increase output. The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs
Division of NNPC, Kennie Obateru, also confirmed that OPEC and its allies would
deploy its parameters to determine the oil production of its members going by
the 400,000 barrels’ increase. He added that the $1.5bn rehabilitation of the
Port Harcourt Refining Company has commenced in full and part of the facility
will start delivering refined products by September 2022.
- On the alleged under-remittance of N3.8 trillion from
crude oil sales to the Federation Account between January and December 2015
against the NNPC, the corporation said the allegation had been resolved by a
Forensic Audit carried out by the Ministry of Finance in 2015 which showed a
net indebtedness in favour of NNPC. It added that the amount allegedly
under-remitted was the applicable subsidy and unrealised revenue from petroleum
products sales and other operational costs for the period.
- The Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners
(NARTO) said the decision to limit oil import licence to local refiners as
provided in the bill may worsen the prevailing situation in the downstream
sector of the industry. The group also called for inclusion in the boards of
the industry regulators, particularly in the downstream sector to strengthen
effective and efficient distribution.
- The NNPC, in its latest monthly report, said Nigeria
lost an estimated N53.26bn in gas flaring in the first two months of this year
as international oil companies and local players flared a total of 33.04
billion standard cubic feet of natural gas.
- Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude selling above $75 per
barrel earlier this week dropped to $68 per barrel on Wednesday on the backdrop
of rising inventory by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
- Bioreports News Nigeria on Thursday reported that the price of
Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas, has increased to a record
high of N500 per kg. The price has risen by more than 60% since early December
2020 due to the devaluation of the naira and persistent shortfall in the
domestic supply of cooking gas.
Foreign
- The OPEC+ ministers, on Sunday, agreed to boost oil
supply monthly by 400,000 bpd from August 2021 to cool oil prices which have
climbed to almost three years high as the global economy recovers from the
coronavirus pandemic. The UAE saw its baseline production increased to 3.5
million bpd from May 2022 from its present 3.168 million bpd. Saudi and Russia
also saw an increase to 11.5 million bpd each from the current 11 million. Iraq
and Kuwait got an increase of 150,000 bpd each.
- Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after OPEC+ overcame
the internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking concerns about a
crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries.
- The Iranian government on Tuesday said the draft
agreement between Iran and world powers over the possible restoration of the
so-called nuclear deal is incompatible with a recently passed Iranian law.
According to the Iranian government, the law obliged the Iranian government to
limit inspections of nuclear sites and to expand uranium enrichment for
peaceful purposes.
- A Chinese logistics company, China Concord Petroleum
Co., currently under US sanction, has been the key intermediary helping Iran
and Venezuela to export their crude oil in revolt to the U.S. sanctions against
the two OPEC members.
- Iran, on Thursday officially opened the country’s new
oil export terminal built as an alternative tankers route to the Strait of
Hormuz. The outgoing President Hassan Rouhani said the new crude export
terminal shows the failure of US sanctions on Iran while senior Iranian
officials said the country hopes to export its first oil cargo through the
terminal soon.
- Oil fell further, on Friday, below $74 a barrel but on
track to end the week largely unchanged after rebounding from a sharp drop on
Monday, on the back of expectations that supply will remain tight as demand
recovers.
- Brent had a weekly growth of 0.16% (see Table 1).
Metals
Gold depreciated by -0.64% while Silver dipped by -1.83% W-o-W (see Table 1).
Agriculture
- Cocoa prices grew by 0.43% this
week.
- Corn prices declined by -2.54% W-o-W
while Sugar appreciated by 3.40% (see
Table 1).
Table 1: Weekly Change in Commodity Prices
|
Commodity
|
23-Jul-21
|
16-Jul-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
Weekly Chg
|
YTD Chg
|
Brent
|
73.89
|
73.77
|
51.8
|
0.16%
|
42.64%
|
Gold
|
1802.61
|
1814.15
|
1898.67
|
-0.64%
|
-5.06%
|
Silver
|
25.23
|
25.7
|
26.4011
|
-1.83%
|
-4.44%
|
Cocoa
|
2324
|
2314
|
2597
|
0.43%
|
-10.51%
|
Corn
|
547.25
|
561.5
|
484
|
-2.54%
|
13.07%
|
Sugar
|
18.25
|
17.65
|
15.28
|
3.40%
|
19.44%
Source: Bloomberg, Proshare Research
*Data for 23rd July 2021 is as of 5:49pm (Nigerian
Time)
Outlook
- In the
coming week, oil prices are expected to be bullish on expectations of tighter
supplies through 2021 as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis.
- Gold
prices are expected to dip in the coming week, amid a stronger dollar and
rebounding yields.
- Cocoa
prices to be bearish next week as the market struggles to absorb excess
supplies following bumper harvests in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana.
- Sugar
prices are expected to be rise next week as a recent cold spell cuts cane
output expectations in Brazil.
- Corn
prices are expected to be bullish next week amid severe drought in the United
States.
Fixed Income and Money Market
Currency
Market
The currency
market was flat at the BDC market while it depreciated at the I & E Fx
window on a week-on-week (W-o-W) basis.
It remained
flat against the US dollar at the BDC to close at US$/N500, against the British
pound it appreciated by -0.70% to close at
Â£/N705, and against the Euro by -0.83% to close
at â‚¬/N595.
At the I
& E FX window, the Naira depreciated W-o-W by +0.07%
and -0.03% at the NAFEX window.
The Naira
closed the week at $/N411.50 at the I&E FX window, at the NAFEX (spot
market) it closed at $/N411.11.
|
16-July-21
|
23-July-21
|
% Change
|
I & E FX Window ($/N)
|
411.20
|
411.50
|
+0.07%
|
NAFEX ($/N)
|
411.22
|
411.11
|
-0.03%
|
BDC ($/N)
|
500
|
500
|
0.00
Source: FMDQ,
AbokiFX, Proshare Research
Money
Market
Funding rates continued their single-digit trend this
week, due to inflows of N49.4 billion and N37.6 billion from LDR and Repo
facilities at the end of the week, hence, causing interbank rates to fall.
However, at
the close of the trading session on Friday, funding rates rose significantly.
Open Buyback (OBB) closed at 27.50% while Overnight (O/N) rates closed at
28.75% indicating a W-o-W rise of +511.11% for
OBB and +505.26% for O/N rates.
|
Money Market Rate
|
16-July-21
|
23-July-21
|
% Change
|
OBB (%)
|
4.50
|
27.50
|
+511.11%
|
O/N (%)
|
4.75
|
28.75
|
+505.26%
Source: FMDQ,
Proshare Research
Funding
rates are expected to trade in double digits trend in the coming week in the
absence of any maturity.
Treasury
Bills Market
The treasury bill
market was quiet for most of the trading session this week.
At the close of
the market on Friday, average benchmark yields for T-bills increased by +3.14% to 6.90% while OMO bills fell more
significantly by -7.75% W-o-W to close at 8.57%,
CBNâ€™s Special Bill fell by â€“0.24% to close at
8.35%.
|
Average Benchmark Yields
|
16-July-21
|
23-July-21
|
% Change
|
T. Bills (%)
|
6.69
|
6.90
|
+3.14%
|
OMO Bills (%)
|
9.29
|
8.57
|
-7.75%
|
SPEB
|
8.37
|
8.35
|
-0.24%
Source: FMDQ,
Proshare Research
We expect activity next week to be dictated by the market
liquidity situation.
FGN Bond
Market
The Bond market started the week on a relatively quiet
note as the bulk of the attention was skewed toward the Bond auction.
At the close
of the week, the overall market was bullish with selling interest seen across
the board.
The overall
average benchmark yields closed at 9.62% for the week which fell W-o-W by –0.70%.
|
Average Benchmark Yields
|
16-July-21
|
23-July-21
|
% Change
|
Short Tenor (%)
|
7.35
|
7.13
|
-2.99%
|
Mid Tenor (%)
|
11.02
|
10.94
|
-0.73%
|
Long Tenor (%)
|
12.84
|
12.77
|
-0.55%
Source: FMDQ,
Proshare Research
Successful
bids for the 13.9800% FGN FEB 2028, 12.4000% FGN MAR 2036 & 12.9800% FGN
MAR 2050 were allotted at the Marginal Rates of 12.3500%, 13.1500%, and
13.2500%, respectively. However, the original coupon rates of 13.9800% for the
13.9800% FGN FEB 2028, 12.4000% for the 12.4000% FGN MAR 2036, and 12.9800% for
the 12.9800% FGN MAR 2050 will be maintained. For more details, visit
proshareng.com
FGN
Eurobond Market
Activity
in the Eurobond market maintained its weak trend with minimal volumes traded
across the board. Average benchmark yields dipped marginally by -0.18% to close at 5.54% on a W-o-W
basis.
We expect the relatively quiet trend to persist in the near term.
Nigerian Capital Market
- It was a brief
trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Tuesday 20th and
Wednesday 21st July 2021 as Public Holidays to commemorate the Eid el-Kabir
celebration. The Nigerian bourse closed the week on a positive with some cherry
picking and bargain hunting. The NGXASI closed the week on a negative note with a growth of +1.90%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange gained N375.50bn, year-to-date return
moderated to -3.98%, while the market capitalisation settled at N20.15
trillion.
- The volume
and value of stocks traded on the exchange this week advanced by +13.36% and +34.04% respectively.
- Sectoral performance across sectors tracked was broadly positive this
week as the NGX Oil and Gas was the highest gainer for the week with +7.53% while NGX Insurance recorded the highest
decline with -0.74%. NGX IND, NGX-30, NGX Consumer
Goods, and NGX Banking closed the week with +4.06%, +1.94%, +0.57% and +0.44% respectively.
- Market breadth for the week closed positive with 43 gainers led by CUTIX and TOTAL as against 16 losers led by SMURFIT and SOVRENINS
Chart 1: Movement of NSEASI Index Points 16 July.
2021- 23 July. 2021
Source: NSE, Proshare Research
NASD OTC
The NASD OTC Security Index (NSI) and Market Capitalization closed the
trading week with a positive movement in Market capitalization and NSI. The NSI
and Market capitalization closed the week at 754.11 points and N655.45
with a decline of +0.04% and +0.04% respectively.
Dangote and Toni Index
Dangote Index closed the week negative with 130.62 basis points from 121.61 basis points recorded the previous week, representing a decline of +7.41%.
DANGCEM and DANGSUGAR recorded a growth of +7.83% and +1.15% respectively while NASCON closed the week flat W-o-W.
Table 2: Dangote Index W-o-W Change
Furthermore, the Toni Index closed positive with 99.82 basis points from
97.54 basis points recorded the previous week, a W-o-W growth of +2.34%.
AFRIPRUD, TRANSCORP, UBA and UBCAP and closed the week positive with
+10.40%, +2.17%, +0.65% and +13.08% respectively while TRANSCOHOT closed flat W-o-W.
Table 3: Toni Index W-o-W Change
Outlook
In the
coming week, we expect the possibility of sustained bargain hunting as
investors look to take advantage of good bargains however, press releases from
listed companies and other macroeconomic developments is likely to impact
investorsâ€™ decisions.
In
addition, we expect investors to monitor the movement of yields in the fixed
income market.
Contact Us:
To list your events, e-mail business@proshareng.com, WhatsApp 0902-407-5284 and DM @proshare.
For further information, enquiry or clarifications, kindly email market@proshareng.com and research@proshareng.com Tel: 0700PROSHARE (070077674273). Call us NOW!
Follow @proshare @ecopoliticsNG @TheAnalystNG, @PersonalFinanceNG and @WebTVng for coverage and updates.
Check out our Events Calendar for event details and follow us on Web, TV, APP and Social Media for updates as the week unfolds. Yours to Serve!