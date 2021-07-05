What title does your car have – Car1960

If you’re a car enthusiast or a car lover then you’ve probably heard terms like ‘clean title car’, ‘salvaged title car’ and ‘flooded title car’. These terms are thrown around most especially when dealing with used cars. That is, when you want to buy or bid for a car.

In case, you haven’t heard about these terms, we’re going to take you on an informative journey so that you’ll be more aware when you want to purchase a car.

SCENARIO: Let’s assume a prospective car buyer goes to the bank to ask them to finance his car purchase. They agree and help him to purchase the car with an agreement which states that he has to make a payment every month.

Now, our car owner is cruising with his brand new car and living life on the fast lane. Three months down the line, he forgets to make his car payment. The bank sends him a memo but he ignores it, thinking it’s unimportant. The next month, he forgets to make payment again and the bank decides to send another memo, telling him that his car will be repossessed. Our car owner refuses to make payments still and leaves the bank no choice but to take the car back. Obviously, the bank cannot keep the car in their possession, so it is sold off to a car warehouse. That car is what we refer to as a clean title car.

Moving on, someone sees the car on a website and decides to buy it since it’s just a little bit more affordable than a brand new car. He’s living his life and enjoying his new car that he bought off of a car lot. Unfortunately, he gets into an accident that messes us the back end of the car. He reports to his insurance company and they decide to sell off the car. That car would be recorded to have a salvaged title car.

Down the line, a car enthusiast sees the car from a car lot and decides to buy it because he likes fixing up cars. He does it up all nice and pretty, almost to a perfect condition and then decided to keep it for his own personal use. Unfortunately, a natural disaster happens which submerges the fixed up car. After, the disaster passes, the car enthusiast isn’t willing to fix up the car again because it has retained water damage. He sells it off to a car lot just to make a little bit of profit. That car is said to have a flooded title car.

It is important to know what title your used car holds in order to avoid unnecessary trips to the mechanic. However, with the high rate of dishonesty among some car dealerships, most car buyers aren’t aware of the history of their car.

Now, you may be wondering, ‘how can I avoid getting flooded title cars or badly damaged cars?’ That’s where we come into play.

