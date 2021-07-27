what-sunday-igboho-told-court-during-hearing-in-benin-republic

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has denied claims by the Federal Government of Nigeria, that he was involved in arms trafficking or inciting violence.

His lead counsel, Ibrahim Salami, revealed this in an interview with BBC Yoruba on Tuesday.

Salami said Igboho told the judge that he was put on a watchlist by the Nigerian government for fighting against killer herdsmen.

He said, “Igboho explained that what was said about him are false.

“He explained that he didn’t do anything illegal in Nigeria. He clarified that Nigeria government never charged him to a court or jailed him for any offence. He was never invited to any Police Station.

“Igboho said he never had any criminal record in Nigeria. He told the judge that the Nigerian government was after him, because he was defending the Yoruba race against killer Fulani herdsmen.

“He said that he ran away from Nigeria because the government was after his life.

“He was asked when he got to Benin Republic, how he got in and how long it took him. Igboho replied that he left Nigeria on Sunday, got into Benin on Monday and attempted to leave to Germany on Monday night before he was arrested.

“The judge asked him where he stayed, who drove him and how he escaped security checks. He replied.

“What is surprising, is that the judge said he was not arrested because he committed an offence. He said he breached Benin rules and he should be investigated.”

Igboho appeared in court last Thursday and Monday.

The activist was arrested alongside his wife, Ropo, on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin on their way to Germany.

