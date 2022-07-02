Home NEWS What Sergio Ramos did to me at Real Madrid – Modric
What Sergio Ramos did to me at Real Madrid – Modric

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, has revealed what Paris Saint-Germain defender, Sergio Ramos did at Los Blancos.

Modric and Ramos were former teammates at Real Madrid for over six years.

However, Ramos left Real Madrid to join PSG last summer.

But Modric has now revealed that the Spanish centre-back helped him to adapt at Real Madrid, adding that he encouraged him and believed in his potential.

Speaking to Sportske, the Croatian international explained what it was like to lose Ramos on and off the pitch.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star said, “All of the players exits with people that you spend years with, in a very successful era, are painful. For everyone. After nine years, ‘Sergi’ is not there. From the first day he was close to me, he helped me adapt to Real Madrid, he encouraged me, he believed in my potential…”

“We became great friends, our families got together, we spent the summers together. We still speak about those days, at least over messages. I miss going out with him, but that is the way things are in football.”

