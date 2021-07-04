What Resident Evil Village CP Farming Areas Are Best – Screen Rant

To unlock everything from Resident Evil Village’s extra content shop, players need to farm Completion Points during the course of the main campaign.

As with most Resident Evil games, there’s still plenty to do after the credits roll on Resident Evil Village. Not only does Mercenaries mode finally open up, but the game also unlocks a new shop where players can buy new weapons, cheats, and other items with Completion Points (CP) that they get from completing challenges in the game.

Unlocking everything in Resident Evil Village takes hundreds of thousands of CP. Playing normally, it’s going to take quite a while to get enough CP to get access to all of the extra content. And, it’s only possible to acquire the points by completing different challenges, making it even tougher to get enough for everything. That said, there are a few places where players can “farm” Completion Points without too much effort.

Before making any plans for CP farming in Resident Evil Village, it’s important to unlock a few things to get the proper setup. Picking up either the Dragoon or WCX assault rifles is a good idea because both of them provide the firepower to mow down lycans quickly. It’s also worth looking through the extra content shop and picking up any infinite ammo cheats that are available. These cheats are unlocked by fully upgrading a weapon in the main Resident Evil Village campaign, so keep that in mind while playing.

Where To Farm Completion Points in Resident Evil Village

With an upgraded kit, it’s time to hop back into Resident Evil Village. The first course of action is probably to go into Mercenaries mode and earn an S rank on every level. This gives quite a bit of CP and isn’t too difficult. Once that’s finished, there should be enough CP to make further upgrades (mostly targeting infinite ammo) before heading back into the campaign.

Fortunately, one of the better farming spots is very early in the game. When Ethan Winters enters the village for the first time, he’ll eventually be attacked by several lycans. With infinite ammo turned on, it’s possible to rack up quite a few kills here, which progresses several CP challenges. Make sure to reload before the checkpoint hits and it’s possible to just keep playing this section and finish out all of the Resident Evil Village challenges that ask players to kill a certain amount of enemies with each gun.

This tactic can be repeated in several other places to help progress challenges tied to weapons that aren’t available until later in the game. Most notably, players will run into massive hordes of lycans both at The Stronghold during Heisenburg’s chapter and when playing as Chris Redfield during the finale. With infinite ammo turned on, racking up kills shouldn’t prove to be a problem.

With those four farming spots in mind, it shouldn’t be long before a significant portion of Resident Evil Village‘s extra content store is unlocked. Then, it’s just about going through the game on harder difficulties and completing some of the time-based challenges to get everything.

