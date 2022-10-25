What Peter Obi Must Do To Win 2023 Presidential Election – Ajulo

Former Labour Party (LP) National Secretary, Kayode Ajulo has disclosed what Peter Obi must do to secure the 2023 presidential seat.The constitutional lawyer shared his view on the political environment in the country via a statement on Wednesday.

Ajulo argued that the LP presidential flagbearer needs more than social media endorsement to win the election.

He said although social media polls were good for a show of popularity, such votes are rather imaginary.

“What will determine the next President of Nigeria are the tangible votes cast at the polling units across the country,” he stressed.

He insisted that Obi must be able to totally control at least six States outside of his home State, Anambra, before he can win the election.

He revealed that there are 176,00 polling units (PUs) in Nigeria and 96 million registered voters, he said 93,000 PUs are in the North, while 80,000 are in South.

Ajulo noted that the North-West has the most Pus with 41,671, and 22.67 million registered voters, followed by the South-West with 34,808, and 18.3 million registered voters.

The North-Central, he added, has 27, 514 PUs and 15.68 million registered voters; the South-South with 27, 126 PUs and 15.3 million voters.

The legal practitioner said the North-East has 24,006 polling unit and 12.8 million registered voters, while the South-East has 21,631 Pus and 11.49 million registered voters.

He said, “These are facts that will determine 2023. Obi must be able to totally control at least six States outside of his home State, Anambra, before he can win the election.

“This is no time for Obi to just visit Baba Obasanjo, Gusau and other stakeholders for photo-ops. He must put even his recent London meeting with the PDP stakeholders into veritable use.”

Ajulo urged the LP flagbearer to earn the genuine support of governors like Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

“I know of three formidable governors from the North who have given indications to support him. He has the next two months to do so before electorates pick permanent sides,” he added.

He also advised that Obi leverage on the national spread of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He said: “What Peter Obi needs is to involve all the over 9 million strong and indomitable Nigerian workers, and breadwinners in their own right, in his campaigns.

“They are the real structures as each of the affiliates has national offices in Abuja and all state and local governments in Nigeria.”

