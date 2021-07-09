What Parents Need to Know About the C.D.C.’s Covid School Guidelines

But the C.D.C. also notes that some schools may choose to require everyone to wear masks. On Friday, California said it planned to do just that. (At least eight states, on the other hand, have already forbidden mask mandates.)

Even when such universal masking rules are in place, exceptions should be made for students and staff members with disabilities that make wearing a mask difficult, the guidelines said. “I do appreciate that they mentioned that some kids can’t wear them,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University. “I think that’s really important.”

Masks are not generally needed outdoors, the agency said, except in limited circumstances, such as in crowded settings in areas where local transmission rates are high.

What about social distancing?

The agency recommended that students remain at least three feet apart from one another in the classroom, consistent with earlier guidance. Some studies have suggested that three feet of distance is enough to keep students safe when other precautions are in place.

But the agency made it clear than schools that do not have the space to keep students so far apart should reopen anyway. In those cases, the guidelines said, it is particularly important to adopt other precautions, including masking, frequent virus testing and improved ventilation.

The guidelines also recommend that students remain at least six feet apart from teachers and staff and that unvaccinated teachers and staff remain six feet apart from one another. A C.D.C. official said this recommendation was based on the fact that the studies that suggested three feet of distance could be safe had assessed the amount of space only between students, and not between them and adults.

But some experts said that they found the varied distancing suggestions hard to follow and that schools would need clearer guidelines. “I’m really confused,” Dr. Nuzzo said. “And I can imagine that school districts that, frankly, need everything spelled out for them clearly — and not in a way that’s subject to interpretation — are going to be really confused.”