What NetherRealm Could Work on After Mortal Kombat 11 | Game Rant – GameRant

Now that NetherRealm Studios has wrapped up its post-launch support for Mortal Kombat 11, fans are wondering what’s next from the studio.

NetherRealm Studios first launched Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019 to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. NetherRealm has kept the game alive through substantial post-launch support, releasing story expansions and plenty of DLC fighters. However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s now been confirmed that NetherRealm is ending its support for Mortal Kombat 11, instead focusing its efforts on its next project.

Unfortunately, that’s really all fans know about NetherRealm’s next game – that it’s in development. But while it’s not 100% clear what exactly NetherRealm Studios is working on, various rumors, interviews, and other evidence may point in one direction or another.

Based on this information, here are the five most likely candidates for the next video game project released by NetherRealm Studios.

Injustice 3

Perhaps the most obvious option for NetherRealm Studios would be to start work on Injustice 3. NetherRealm has found great success with the first two Injustice fighting games, with both titles earning critical acclaim and strong sales. NetherRealm has also established a pattern in recent years of alternating between the Injustice games and Mortal Kombat titles. Since Mortal Kombat 11 was the last game released by NetherRealm, it stands to reason that Injustice 3 could very well be next to bat.

Marvel Fighting Game

NetherRealm Studios is owned by Warner Bros. Interactive, which means that a collaboration with Marvel Comics is very unlikely. Even so, that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from turning and Mortal Kombat game director Ed Boon himself teasing fans about the possibility of the studio working on a Marvel fighting game.

The rumors of a NetherRealm Marvel fighting game first started in 2019, when Boon had a video interview with Game Informer. During the interview, Boon confirmed that there had been discussions with Marvel, but stopped short of revealing any additional information. Fast forward to 2021, and a reputable leaker claimed that NetherRealm was working on Marvel, with Boon’s Twitter antics throwing fuel on that fire.

A Marvel fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios is a dream game for many, and while it still seems unlikely due to the various businesses involved, there is at least some evidence to suggest that it could be .imate. Out of all the possible projects NetherRealm could work on, the Marvel fighting game seems like the most exciting prospect.

Mortal Kombat 12

NetherRealm’s bread and butter is the Mortal Kombat franchise, so while some fans may be anxious to see Injustice 3 or the rumored Marvel fighting game, others may just want to see another MK title instead. While some may think it’s too soon since the release of Mortal Kombat 11 for NetherRealm to already be working on another Mortal Kombat game, Mortal Kombat 12 would potentially be the first game in the series built from the ground-up for next-generation consoles. This would allow it to take full advantage of the added horsepower provided by the PS5 and Xbox Series X, providing a markedly different fighting game experience than its predecessors.

Plus, a Mortal Kombat 12 game could potentially fulfill some of the rumored and “leaked” guest fighters that didn’t make it to Mortal Kombat 11. Ed Boon has said that Omni-Man from Invincible would’ve been a good fit for Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster, plus there were endless rumors that Ash from Evil Dead would be joining the game, only for it to never actually happen. Maybe these characters and others could finally make their Mortal Kombat franchise debuts as guest fighters in the next game.

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks Remaster

Perhaps if NetherRealm is going back to the Mortal Kombat well already, it won’t be in the form of Mortal Kombat 12. Another possibility is that NetherRealm will instead move forward with a remaster for one of its older Mortal Kombat games, which was hinted at by Ed Boon when he hosted a poll asking fans what remaster would they most be interested in. The poll included Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat: Deception, Mortal Kombat 9, and Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks as options, with Shaolink Monks coming out as the clear favorite.

Boon has admitted that NetherRealm has talked about remasters in the past, which lends more credibility to the theory that the company could be making a remaster next. As for what Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks is, it’s a beat ’em up starring Liu Kang and Kung Lao, so it’s a very different flavor when compared to the traditional Mortal Kombat games.

New IP

While remasters, sequels, and the rumored Marvel fighting game may be the most likely candidates for NetherRealm’s next project, it’s always possible that the company could be working on something completely unexpected. Maybe the next NetherRealm game is based on a different franchise entirely, or maybe it’s a brand new IP. Whatever the case may be, hopefully fans of NetherRealm’s work don’t have to wait all that much longer to find out more.

