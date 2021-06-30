Home Technology What makes a good Left 4 Dead-like, beyond having 3 friends? – Polygon
What makes a good Left 4 Dead-like, beyond having 3 friends? – Polygon

There have been a substantial number of four-player, horde shooter games announced this year; The Anacrusis, Back 4 Blood, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Rainbow Six: Extraction, Aliens: Fireteam, and the one just announced by Remedy are all coming soon.

Left 4 Dead and its sequel are both more than a decade old, so why bring back this game type now? We’ve had other games, ranging from Deep Rock Galactic to Warhammer: Vermintide 2, fill the void since, but what makes any of these newer titles special? Do people really miss Bill from the original Left 4 Dead that much? Don’t get me wrong, I love Bill, too. He’ll always live in our hearts — or be turned into a raptor via a mod.

In this video, I’ll try to unpack why so many developers have chosen Left 4 Dead’s four-player cooperative structure as their gaming vibe for the current generation. I’ll also answer what makes a good Left 4 Dead-style game.

