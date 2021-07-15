what-it-means:-wr-harshaw-commits-to-utah

The University of Utah added to their wide receiver room on Thursday with the addition of Cherokee HS (Canton, Georgia) playmaker Adarrius Harshaw. The shifty 5-foot-10 and 155 pounder took an official visit to Utah during the June 18th weekend. That was his only official he took before making the call.

Other than Utah, the higher profile schools that had offered Harshaw were Maryland and South Florida.

What Utah is getting

Harshaw’s film shows a nice blend of playing slot and outside receiver, as well Ashoka being a threat in the return game. Being a bit undersized, he uses his speed and crisp route running to consistently get five yards of separation from the defensive backs. His cutbacks are Covey-esque, though his downfield catching ability is more reminiscent of Jaylen Dixon. If all of this translates at the P5 level, it looks like a solid pickup for new wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis.

What this means for the class

Bumphis has had two wide receivers come in on official visits and both have committed, as Harshaw joins Zion Steptoe. Additional players so far making up the 2022 class are: Aisea Moa, Nate Johnson and Brandon Rose.

Just how many receivers the Utes will take this year is anyone’s guess, they’ll take whoever they believe can elevate the production with that position group.