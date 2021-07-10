What is YR1STATS? Riot emails Valorant players their last year performance stats – TalkEsport

– Advertisement –

Riot’s Valorant has undoubtedly been the best first-person tactical shooter ever since its launch in 2020. The game saw many professionals from Counter-Strike make their switch to this brand new shooter while the developers left no stone unturned in keeping their game updated over the period.

To celebrate a year of Valorant’s release, Riot recently revealed the Year1 Player cards along with a free for all Event pass which would reward you with 20 Radiante points, Gun buddies, and much more.

In addition to the above, earlier today, Riot games sent an email today to its Valorant players, which would brief you about your performance statistics based on the games you played throughout your first year.

All you have to do is just open your Email associated with Valorant and you might have received the statistical package from Riot games, Username – Your VALORANT Year in Review is Ready. You should also make sure that your associated Email ID has been verified under your Riot Login.

Across the performance numbers, you will see the statistics are well-plotted telling you about the number of matches you’ve won, your K/D ratio along the Damage you’ve dealt.

Further, you would see the names of three opponents whom you have killed the most in your matches. In the end, you would come to know about your Marquee Agent, weapon, and the map you’ve played the most.

