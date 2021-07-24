Home ENTERTAINMENT What Is the Court Circular (Which Queen Elizabeth Has to Approve Every Single Day)? – PureWow
What Is the Court Circular (Which Queen Elizabeth Has to Approve Every Single Day)?

Per the official website of the royal fam, the practice was started by King George III in 1803, “after he became frustrated at the inaccurate reporting of Royal events by the national press.” (Seems like not much has changed.) As a result, he appointed a Court Newsman who was in charge of supplying the daily papers and news outlets with accurate information about the family’s movements and events.

Today, the documentation is written by an information officer based in the Private Secretary’s Office at Buckingham Palace. After it is written, a copy must always be sent to and approved by Her Majesty before it is published. Yup—this means every single day.

In addition to the copy reviewed by the queen, another is retained by Buckingham Palace in a special book which is passed to the royal archives at Windsor Castle. Who knew?

Now we understand why this is so important.

