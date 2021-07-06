what-is-the-best-case-scenario-for-the-raiders-this-season?

According to most NFL experts, the Raiders aren’t likely to be Super Bowl contenders in 2021. In fact, not many are even expecting them to reach the playoffs citing a revamped offensive line and poor defense.

But what the offensive line is better than expected and the defense makes a leap under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley? How would that change the ceiling of this team?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they examined the “best-case scenario” for the Raiders heading into the 2021 season. They hypothesized that they could reach 12 wins if the defense does come together. Here is how the site believes they could get to double-digit wins this season:

“The Raiders defense sees improvement at all three levels to complement what has been a solid offense the past few years. The edge-rushing trio of Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby provides Las Vegas with a respectable pass rush. Cory Littleton once again looks like one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL in his second season with the Raiders after earning coverage grades of 87.2 and 82.3 in his final two seasons with the Rams. Lastly, young defensive backs such as Jonathan Abram and Trayvon Mullen take well to Las Vegas’ new defensive scheme and show signs of growth in 2021.”

With the Raiders having one of the league’s most efficient offenses, they just need the defense to be solid in order to make a huge leap. If they can go from the No. 30 scoring defense (2020) to middle-of-the-pack, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see them in the playoffs and with 11 or 12 wins.

How the defense performs this season will determine if the best-case scenario of double-digit wins is possible.