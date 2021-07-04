What is Henry Winkler’s net worth? Exploring veteran actor’s fortune as his “cataclysmic thoughts” spark debate online – Sportskeeda

Henry Winkler recently stated that the world has to face a cataclysmic event to make everyone united. He tweeted the following, and it has led to a lot of controversies. Winkler wrote,

“We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together.”

In context, the tweet makes sense since Winkler is articulating a philosophical position. However, he is being abused by people online, since the world is already facing the wrath of COVID-19. People didn’t take kindly to Winkler downplaying the ongoing strife. Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

I did not have Henry Winkler revealing himself as Ozymandias on any sort of card, forget bingo, what the hell has 2021 done to us all https://t.co/f2bVcu08n1 — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) July 3, 2021

Henry Winkler: we need a cataclysmic event to bring us all together. Me: pretty sure if aliens came down tomorrow to harvest the human race .. we would just argue whether or not the aliens were fake or if they had socialist plans for us … pic.twitter.com/aZ9OhcUDO7 — teatime75 (@teatime75) July 4, 2021

I love Henry Winkler and I won’t ever say a bad thing about him but if they can’t even get all the main characters of Happy Days for a reunion, how are we supposed to come together as a nation? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 4, 2021

Henry Winkler talking about a Cataclysm bringing us all together.. Sounds like a Fonzi Scheme — jonathan slater (@jonatha39849257) July 3, 2021

I love Henry Winkler. He’s a good human being. I think he’s wrong here, though. The pandemic revealed what Americans are capable of when something serious threatens all of us. Sad. Disappointing. Infuriating. https://t.co/lViRKuy1EF — Snarky Stardust (@HootPhD) July 3, 2021

According to Winkler, the pandemic was not enough to bring all of us together. He might be pointing towards another event. However, the general public was unable to decipher the true intent behind his words.

Henry Winkler’s net worth

75-year-old Henry Winkler has a net worth of around $40 million. The actor became popular after appearing as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the sitcom “Happy Days.” He has played the role of Barry Zuckerkorn on Arrested Development and was recently seen on the dark comedy series Barry.

Born on the West Side of New York City’s Manhattan, Winkler’s parents were German Jews and had emigrated from Berlin to the US during the Second World War in 1939. He was raised in the traditions of Conservative Judaism and he stopped being religious as he grew up.

Winkler tied the knot with his wife Stacey on May 5, 1978, and is the father of two children. He has a stepson from his wife’s previous marriage with Howard Weitzman.

Winkler was the 9th King of the Bacchus Parade at the Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 1977. Along with the Hank Zipzer series of 17 books, Winkler has written another series with Lin Oliver titled “Here’s Hank.” It is a prequel to the Zipzer stories.

Throughout his successful career, Winkler has won many awards. This includes two Golden Globe Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards, one Primetime Emmy Award, and one Critic’s Choice Television Award.

