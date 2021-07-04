What is a Bitcoin exchange? | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – Guardian

The reason you’re reading this is that you’ve heard people talk about cryptocurrency or Bitcoin exchanges. A cryptocurrency exchange is also called digital currency exchange. Some people call it a Bitcoin exchange because this was the pioneer virtual currency. Today, most people think about Bitcoin when they hear others mention cryptocurrencies. However, the world has many virtual currencies in circulation.

In simple terms, a crypto exchange is a platform where people purchase and sell digital currencies. For instance, Bitcoin Digital is a crypto exchange where you can trade this virtual currency. The purpose of such platforms is to enhance convenience in Bitcoin trading by doing most of the work for the trader. A cryptocurrency exchange eliminates the frustration that most people could go through staring at their computer screens for long hours. Perhaps, you can learn more about this platform by clicking on this link profit maximizer

How a Cryptocurrency Exchange Works



As hinted, a Bitcoin exchange allows you to purchase and sell this virtual currency. Upon registering with a crypto exchange, you can use fiat money, electronic monetary units, or other types of digital assets on the platform. Euros, dollars, yen, and yen are fiat currencies. That means governments have declared them as legal tenders. On the other hand, Bitcoin is a digital asset because it exists electronically. Digital currency, virtual property, domain files, and names are examples of digital assets.

A crypto exchange typically works 24/7. That means a Bitcoin exchange never closes. The anonymity feature of a crypto exchange is among the reasons why people like using them. In a Bitcoin exchange, nobody knows the buyer or the seller.

Modern technology provides solutions like cryptography or encryption that make every transaction ultra-secure. Cryptography refers to the science of deciphering and creating codes. And crypto exchanges allow users to make instant transactions using cryptocurrencies.

People purchase and sell Bitcoin using fiat money. They also exchange Bitcoin for electronic monetary units or other digital assets. And because these Bitcoin exchanges operate 24/7, you can buy or sell virtual currencies whenever you want.

A crypto exchange can be an internet entity for exchanging digital currencies and transferring money electronically. It can also be a brick-and-mortar business where people trade digital currencies using traditional payment means.

Crypto Exchange Locations



Most Bitcoin exchanges handle conventional western currencies. However, most of them are not in western countries. By operating outside the west, crypto exchanges avoid prosecutions and regulatory oversight.

What’s more, cryptocurrency exchanges can have bank accounts in various countries. Usually, they accept payments via credit cards and other traditional methods. People can also exchange different digital currencies. Postal money orders and wire transfers are also payment methods that customers can use when trading Bitcoin on crypto exchanges.

A person can receive Bitcoin directly from a crypto exchange into their digital wallet. Also, they can convert their Bitcoin into fiat money or prepaid cards. Cards’ owners can withdraw their funds from ATMs. But, prepaid cards remain anonymous. Virtual currency creators and crypto exchanges operate independently.

Types of Crypto Exchanges



A Bitcoin exchange allows you to exchange a digital currency for fiat money or any other cryptocurrency and vice versa. In simple terms, it compares to currency exchange at an airport, bank, or stock exchange.

Common crypto exchange types include:

Direct trading platforms

Traditional crypto exchanges

Cryptocurrency funds

Cryptocurrency brokers

Bitcoin and other electronic currencies are gaining increasing acceptance and popularity. At the same time, people are looking for ways to get Bitcoin, and crypto exchanges make this easier. Instead of engaging in Bitcoin mining, people use crypto exchanges to purchase this virtual currency using fiat money.