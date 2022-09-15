What impact will a nationwide strike have on S Africa’s economy?

From: Inside StorySouth Africa’s powerful trade federations have called for a national shutdown.

Thousands of South Africans have joined a protest march organised by trade unions.

They are frustrated by rising unemployment, increasing food and fuel costs, and daily power outages.

Rallies have been staged across the country, with the largest taking place in the legislative capital, Cape Town, and the executive capital, Pretoria.

Two powerful trade union federations had called for ‘”a total shutdown of the economy”.

They are demanding a cap on fuel prices, a stable electricty supply and a basic minimum wage.

But will the mass action make a difference?

Presenter: Tom Mcrae

Guests:

Bheki Ntshalintshali – General secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU)

Jannie Roussouw – Economist and visiting professor at Wits Business School

Dakota Legoete – National spokesman of the African National Congress

