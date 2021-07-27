Home NEWS What I expect from Ronaldo next season at Juventus – Allegri
What I expect from Ronaldo next season at Juventus – Allegri

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
what-i-expect-from-ronaldo-next-season-at-juventus-–-allegri

Returning Juventus manager, Max Allegri, has said he expects “more responsibility” from Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Allegri is back two years after leaving the role, having been replaced first by Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo.

Since his departure in 2019, experienced players such as Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Barzagli have moved on.

Allegri is now looking at Ronaldo and the other older players to step up.

“I spoke to Ronaldo, as well as other players yesterday,” Allegri said at a news conference.

“I told him that next season is an important one and that I’m happy to see him again.

“But also that he will have more responsibility than three years ago, when he joined a more experience squad.

“I expect, not only lots of goals from Ronaldo, but also the example of the experienced player he is.”

