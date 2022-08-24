Home Uncategorized What I discussed with Obasanjo – Accord presidential candidate, Chris Imumolen
Uncategorized

What I discussed with Obasanjo – Accord presidential candidate, Chris Imumolen

by News
0 views
what-i-discussed-with-obasanjo-–-accord-presidential-candidate,-chris-imumolen

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party (AP), Professor Christopher Imumolen has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The meeting is believed to be a consolidation visit as it is not the first time the young presidential hopeful is visiting the ex-leader.

Imumolen, who had visited other critical stakeholders and elder statesmen, thanked Obasanjo and other figures for their sacrifices.

The flagbearer presented a plaque with the inscription ‘The labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain’ to Obasanjo.

Speaking on his visit, Imumolen said: “It is good to get prayers and counsel from leadership icons like Obasanjo whose vast experience through direct leadership encounters and experimentations can never be gainsaid.

“There is no limit to blessings and nurture for me as I am set to use such as a measure to rewrite the leadership narrative of our dear country, and redefine the economic fortune of the people, with the aim of placing Nigeria in the comity of prosperous nations.

“Our presentation of the plaque is a mark of utmost appreciation for their great leadership sacrifices through time.

“I am consulting vehemently preparatory to spearheading a new leadership in Nigeria as President of the Federal Republic from 2023, knowing that the road is rough and that the presidency is not for the weak.

“I represent the long-anticipated better future, the collective ambition and expectation of the youth and the long dreamt paradigm shift.

“Therefore, I plead for the support of Nigerians come 2023 towards the realisation of an ‘All for All’ government for true national integration and development”, he noted.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Myanmar trade unions facing extinction after coup, UN...

‘New routes coming this fall’: Star receiver Jordan...

HURIWA clears air on alleged battery case involving...

Russia says its bombers patrolled over Sea of...

‘We need immigration’: Austrian minister insists foreign workers...

In Angola, the youth look to Wednesday’s elections...

Court convicts man for destroying PDP billboard in...

Analysis: Are the US and Iran about to...

Pakistan could provide troops for Qatar World Cup...

US alerts of increased Russian bombardment of Ukraine

Leave a Reply