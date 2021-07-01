what-happens-to-the-‘weed-spot’-now-that-weed-is-legal?

When recreational marijuana was legalized in New York State in March, much of the change was not immediate. But there was one instantly observable difference: While it is not yet legal to sell or buy marijuana in New York, smoking a joint on the street is not a crime anymore. As long as they observe the same restrictions as on cigarettes, smokers can pretty much spark up where they like.

This means the furtive trip to the “weed spot” — the reliably low-key loading dock, river cove, rooftop, whatever — is no longer required to smoke a blunt. And while some may miss the routine, that tends not to be the case for New Yorkers of color, who have been ticketed and arrested for marijuana possession at a far greater rate than others in the city.

Here, a look at how the experience of getting high on the streets of New York City compares before and after legalization.

Sarah Pagan, 30, office manager

The Blockhouse in Central Park is “basically part of my weed history,” said Sarah Pagan.