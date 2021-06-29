Home ENTERTAINMENT “What happened could have been avoided and would probably be mended at a point,” – Laycon speaks on his issue with Erica.
Last night’s episode of Big Brother . reunion saw Laycon and Erica take center stage and it was everything the fans expected.

The highlight of the night was when Erica called Laycon a Snake and said she will never trust anything that comes out of his mouth (Read here)

Laycon was then asked about the issues he’s had with Erica.

In his reply, the BB. winner said his major priority is to serve his fans good music and what happened may be resolved in the nearest future.

In his words ;

“What happened could have been avoided and would probably be mended at a point, but where I am presently, I would rather have everybody behind me, everybody that supports me, that love me


I’d rather have them being in an Argument like “Oh it’s his album that’s in the TOP 10” than argue about what happened where I went to promote music.

See the video below ;

