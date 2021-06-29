Home ENTERTAINMENT What God cannot do doesn’t exist — Actress Christabel Egbenya writes as she shows off the former-and-current state of her BumBum.
What God cannot do doesn't exist — Actress Christabel Egbenya writes as she shows off the former-and-current state of her BumBum.

Nollywood Actress, Christable Egbenya, has shared an old photo of herself and fans were shocked to see that she looked quite different 13 years ago.

The curvaceous screen diva didn’t use to have all that endowment during her University days and she has now attributed the growth of her derrière to God’s awesome power.

She shared the photo from 2008/2009 and asked herself “Where did my big ass come from ?”.

Christabel in her University days (2008/2009)

Sharing the photos, she wrote ;

2008/2009 at Caritas University. What God can’t do Doesn’t exist🙈 my question is where did my big ass came from?🙆🏻‍♀️ this thing they Surprise me oh God is really wonderful 💯🙌🏻

