“What God cannot do does not exist” – Tonto Dikeh writes as she shares loved-up photos with new lover

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh has found love again and she’s definitely enjoying the moment.

Tonto Dikeh who unveiled her new man days ago while she celebrated him on his birthday, has taken to her Instagram page to share new loved-up photos of them together, although this time she concealed his face.

Sharing the photos Tonto noted that her testimony is a proof that there’s nothing impossible for God to do. In her words, “What God cannot do does not exist”.

In reaction to the photos fans and colleagues trooped to the comment section to gush over the lovebirds and showered prayers on them.

An Instagram user @pweetykemisola_2 wrote, “Ur happiness and joy will never cease”.

@eckrich_1milli wrote, “A new beginning. Everything was made new ❤️”.

@iam.donrita,

“Oh my goodness see tonto blushing so much happiness.I can literally feel the butterflies in her belle.like a baby girl taken to the candy store.this is a bright smile .u don’t know how happy I am to see you this happy .more growth and happiness in everything you do.nothing like peace of mind ! You look good girl !!!”

See photos below,