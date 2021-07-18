What Famous Billionaires Have to Say About Investing in Bitcoin – Daily Californian

With the number of gains bitcoin has been making, it has become the news of the century. In 2017, cryptocurrency first became popular, but by the next year, it started to slump, giving credence to the idea that the cryptocurrency isn’t all that it’s chalked up to be and that people should be wary before investing their hard-earned money into this form of currency.

However, bitcoin has always attracted a huge audience. Famous celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Snoop Dogg have been said to be interested in cryptocurrency.

In 2020, bitcoin grew by 300 percent, and future trends estimate that by 2021, it will become largely successful as many millennials hop on board. In fact, investors believe that bitcoin is one such currency that has not faced any downfall from the ongoing pandemic.

Even though it is still largely volatile, cryptocurrency has become popular among some famous billionaires. Below you will find what some billionaires have to say about bitcoin:

Elon Musk has Expressed Mixed Views

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted something about being hugely tempted to invest in bitcoin. Michael Saylor, a famous entrepreneur and cryptocurrency advocate posted a comment where he advised Must to convert Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin instead of dollars. In response, Musk asked whether transactions that big could even occur. You can invest in bitcoin through online platforms, for more you can contact Yuan Pay Team

However, Musk continued to have mixed views. His tweet on how “Bitcoin is almost as BS as fiat money” gained popularity, especially since he jokingly promoted cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

The Winklevoss Twins Believe that Cryptocurrency is the Future

Typer and Cameron Winklevoss, the two Harvard graduate twins, became the very first bitcoin billionaires in 2017. They are largely known for challenging Zuckerberg over the way Facebook was built. Unfortunately, they ended up losing approximately $600 million when bitcoin went through a slump in 2018.

However, in November 2020, the twins once again became billionaires as bitcoin gains grew to 10-digit numbers. The twins predict that soon, bitcoin’s value would shoot 30-fold.

Mark Cuban believes that Cryptocurrency Fans Act like they are Following a Religion

When it comes to bitcoin, Cuban has not been known to have the best vibes. In fact, in December 2019, he announced that the cryptocurrency had “no chance” of becoming a trustworthy currency. In a recent interview with Forbes, he maintained his view.

Musk believes that bitcoin is not a solution. In fact, it is a store of value like gold. He does not agree with BTC fans who treat cryptocurrency as a saving grace during hard times. In the past, Cuban has been known to compare bitcoin to bananas.

Mike Novogratz Believes that 2020 Has Been a Blessing for the Era of Cryptocurrency

It is no secret that Novogratz has been a big supporter of bitcoin. He even advised Maisie Williams, the Game of Thrones star, that she should consider investing in bitcoin.

According to a Real Vision interview that was conducted recently, Novogratz said that the year of the pandemic had been a gamechanger to the cryptocurrency revolution. He believes that even though 2020 was a terrible year and many people lost their lives, it will be looked at as the era in which cryptocurrency excelled.

Sam Zell is Skeptical about Bitcoin

Sam Zell is a huge investor and real-estate magnate who was recently asked what his views on cryptocurrency are.

Even though Zell did not completely disregard the cryptocurrency, he seemed unsure of his views. He said even that even though cryptocurrency may be one of the answers to the world’s financial problems, it isn’t the correct time to focus on it. He believes that cryptocurrency is currently populated by people he would not wish to be associated with because he does not have enough faith in their ideas.

