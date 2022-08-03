what-does-caa-have-to-do-with-covid-vaccines?

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that rules regarding the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over. Shah was responding to a query from West Bengal BJP leader

Suvendu Adhikari

.

The delay

Passed by

Parliament

in December 2019, the controversial Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of pandemic for not framing them so far.

Adhikari told reporters that the implementation of CAA, slammed by critics for its alleged anti-Muslim bias, is very critical for West Bengal where a large number of people can benefit from its provisions.

The controversy

There is a view that the government is treading cautiously on the matter after the Act drew protests in different parts of the country. It seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had come to India by December 31, 2014.

In the

Northeast

, several civil society organisations and tribal outfits oppose this law fearing this would create a demographic imbalance in the region. They have cited the example of Tripura where indigenous population has been reduced to a minority due to the influx of Bangladeshi Hindu migrants.

