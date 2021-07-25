Home SPORTS What country is leading the medal count? A full list of medal totals by country
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are officially underway, and so is the race to finish at the top of the medal count when the Games end on August 8.

There are 206 countries competing in Tokyo with over 11,000 athletes representing them. While there are enough medals for every country to hypothetically go home with one – 309 across 33 sports – many countries will go home without any hardware. In fact, there are 72 countries recognized by the International Olympic Committee who have never won an Olympic medal.

The United States is the all-time leader in Olympic medals with nearly 3,000, followed by the United Kingdom, Germany and France. In Tokyo, the U.S. is once again projected to dominate the podium.

Here’s how many medals each country has:

  • United States: 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze)

  • China: 5 medals (3 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze)

  • Japan: 4 medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Australia: 3 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

  • ROC: 3 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

  • South Korea: 3 medals (1 gold, 0 silver, 2 bronze)

  • Italy: 2 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Serbia: 2 medals (0 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Tunisia: 2 medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Belgium: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Brazil: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Bulgaria: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Canada: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Chinese Taipei: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Ecuador: 1 medal (1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Estonia: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • France: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Hungary: 1 medal (1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze)

  • India: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Indonesia: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Iran: 1 medal (1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Israel: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Kazakhstan: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Kosovo: 1 medal (1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Mexico 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Mongolia: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Netherlands: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Romania: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Slovenia: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Spain: 1 medal (0 gold, 1 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Switzerland 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

  • Thailand: 1 medal (1 gold, 0 silver, 0 bronze)

  • Ukraine: 1 medal (0 gold, 0 silver, 1 bronze)

