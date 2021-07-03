What could NRS be working on with Mortal Kombat 11 finished? There are some obvious possibilities that fans are hoping for – EventHubs

Just yesterday, NetherRealm Studios announced that their post launch support for Mortal Kombat 11, including the release of new DLC characters, has concluded after “more than two years.” At this point, NetherRealm Studios is focusing on their next project, though there weren’t any details revealed.

Following this announcement, “Injustice 3” immediately began to trend on Twitter as fans were talking about their hopes for NetherRealm Studios’ next project. Could Injustice 3 really be the game that NetherRealm Studios is working on now? Based on the NetherRealm Studios’ “pattern” so far, that actually seems highly likely.

The aforementioned pattern suggests that NetherRealm Studios will release an entry in the Injustice series following the completion of a Mortal Kombat entry’s post launch support. Similarly, a Mortal Kombat title would be destined to be released after every Injustice game, assuming this pattern is to be followed to the letter.

Mortal Kombat 9 was released on April 19, 2011 and was later followed by the first Injustice that was released on April 16, 2013. Mortal Kombat X would then come out on April 7, 2015.

Next would come Injustice 2 on May 11, 2017. Finally, Mortal Kombat 11 would be released on April 23, 2019 after Injustice 2’s release.

All this combined with the fact that NetherRealm Studios’s parent company, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, also owns the D.C. intellectual property does lend itself well to this idea.

Coincidentally, we recently learned that an Injustice: Gods Among Us animated movie is currently in development. It seems like the timing is perfect for a new entry in the Injustice series.

However, there are also plenty of rumors floating around that suggest that NetherRealm Studios could be working on something related to the Marvel Comics IP. This could suggest that they are working on a standalone Marvel fighting game or a Marvel vs. D.C. Universe fighter.

Seeing a video game crossover featuring Marvel and D.C. characters is something we haven’t really seen yet. While this possibility doesn’t seem incredibly likely at first glance, Ed Boon does seem to be dropping hints or toying with fans about the idea.

Aside from this, we probably shouldn’t be expecting another Mortal Kombat title since NetherRealm Studios’ latest game was Mortal Kombat 11. Still, if Injustice 3 really is in development then we should probably expect a Mortal Kombat guest character to find their way into Injustice 3 via DLC since Scorpion, Sub-Zero and Raiden were huge successes.

We also don’t expect NetherRealm Studios to try again with Mortal Kombat vs. D.C. Universe (a game developed by Midway before they became NetherRealm Studios) considering how that game was panned by critics.