Moody selected by Warriors in 2021 NBA Draft
Moses Moody was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday.
Detroit Pistons Select Michigan’s Isaiah Livers At No. 42 In NBA Draft
With the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected former Michigan basketball forward Isaiah Livers, the second Wolverine off the board tonight, who joins Franz Wagner (No. 8 overall to the Orlando Magic). The Kalamazoo, Mich., native is the 13th Michigan player to be picked since 2011. Livers is currently battling back from a right foot injury.
