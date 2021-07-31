TheWolverine.com

Detroit Pistons Select Michigan’s Isaiah Livers At No. 42 In NBA Draft

With the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected former Michigan basketball forward Isaiah Livers, the second Wolverine off the board tonight, who joins Franz Wagner (No. 8 overall to the Orlando Magic). The Kalamazoo, Mich., native is the 13th Michigan player to be picked since 2011. Livers is currently battling back from a right foot injury.