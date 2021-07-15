The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah has expressed fear that the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not handling issues concerning religious crisis the right way.

The cleric said this at a virtual presentation with the US Congress in Washington on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by Islamic extremist groups in the Northern Region of Nigeria.

Kukah told Congress that although the attack on Christians in Nigeria have been happening for many years now, it has risen in the last 10 years.

He also claimed that extremists, bandits, Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram were targeting many schools in the North especially, Christian ones and are “indoctrinating the children. They end up converting these children to wives, cooks, spies, sexual slaves and so on,” the Bishop said.

The Bishop also complained to Congress that President Buhari is deliberately appointing people of his ethnic group and religion into key political positions.

“In 2020, they killed some of our Priests in the North. They kidnapped our children and forced them to denounce Christianity for Islam. We have issued statements and called the attention of the government to our plight but you see, we have weak institutions.

“The whole of the North is being invaded by armed bandits that are launching attacks at will. The President has shown nepotism in his appointments as he is appointing only people that share the same religion with him into key political offices like the security Chiefs.

“For the first time in Nigeria, the first three persons: the President, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representative are all Muslims.

“This has never happened before. So, we require practical and measuring assistance that can help us and our children,” the cleric cried out.