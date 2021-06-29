what-bengaluru-fc’s-suresh-singh-had-to-say-about-sunil-chhetri’s-‘annoying-guy’-anecdote

Suresh Singh wants to prove his mettle at the top and be remembered as one of the best in the country…

Suresh Singh joined Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2019-20 season after two successful seasons with Indian Arrows. The midfielder has seen his stock rise over the course of last two campaigns and has quickly become a fan favourite of the Bengaluru faithful.

The Manipuri, shortly after signing a three-year contract extention this summer that will keep him with the Blues till 2024, has been praised by his captain and India legend Sunil Chhetri.

What did Sunil Chhetri tell Suresh Singh?

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, who also extended his stay at the club for another two years until 2023, described Suresh as ‘an annoying guy’.

“Every now and then you get a character you really want to get on the pitch with and he’s the one. He’s a proper fighter. He’s such an annoying guy when it comes to asking questions. He wants to know everything. If I’m doing exercice in the gym, he would come, ‘Bhai, can I do it with you?’ He would just annoy but in a very nice way,” Chhetri reacted to Suresh extending his stay at Bengaluru.

How Suresh responded to Chhetri?

On the social media platform the 20-year-old quipped, ‘I will carry on annoying you, but for all the right things. I also promise to keep working harder and to make sure that I never let you or the team, down.’

Explaining further, Suresh told Goal, “In terms of inspiration, I really look up to Chhetri bhai because there are many things that I need to learn from him. He has the experience and he knows everything. He takes care of my weights and timing of my rest. So that’s why I trouble him so much.”

“And the good thing also is that he never says no to me. Whenever I ask him ‘Chhetri bhai, can I come?’, he says yes. If he’s going to do training also, he used to text me, ‘Suresh, I’m going to the gym at 6 o’clock. Do you want to join?’ Obviously, I used to say yes and we used to go together.”

Suresh wants to prove himself as one of the best in India

The former Indian Arrows lad acknowledged his fortune of being afforded a chance to prove himself right from being selected to represent India at the U-14 level while at the Bir Chandra Memorial Sports Club in Manipur to representing the country in the 2017 U-17 World Cup that was held in India before joining the Blues.

“I’m lucky to get all those opportunities at a young age but I don’t want to take anything for granted, whether it is playing for Bengaluru FC’s first team or the (Indian) national team. I want to keep my down and keep working hard. I want to prove myself and be one of the best players in the country,” Sing mentioned.

Having earned five senior national team caps under head coach Igor Stimac, since making his debut in the 1-1 draw in March 2021, Suresh added, “I really enjoy training with him (Stimac) as he gives confidence to every player. He always tells us, ‘Don’t think this is my starting XI. If you prove yourself, you will get your opportunity.’ So it was really nice.”

Suresh has started in all of India’s five games in the current calendar year, including three 2022 World Cup qualification games against Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan earlier in June.



