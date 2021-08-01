What Battlefield 2042 Should Learn from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – GameRant

Battlefield 2042 will bring a lot of changes to the series, but there are some lessons it should learn from its immediate competition as well.

Many fans are waiting to get their hands on Battlefield 2042. The game brings a lot of new features to the series, including the exciting new Portal mode and a near-future setting. However, there is still a lot that fans don’t know about Battlefield 2042. The game’s setting has been confirmed, as well as features such as weather disasters, bigger servers, and gadgets like wingsuits. However, players are still waiting to see all the ways that the game’s new near-future setting will have on the Battlefield formula they know and love.

While it will not be completely clear what shape Battlefield 2042 takes until it releases, there are some lessons that the game will hopefully learn from its historic competitor, Call of Duty. Specifically, Battlefield 2042 should look at Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare for lessons in what the new shooter should avoid doing if it wants to satisfy its fans and new players alike. Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are very popular games, but Infinite Warfare was a low for the series in respect to both reception and sales numbers. There are many likely reasons that the game underperformed, but there are some clear lessons that Battlefield 2042 should take from the game to avoid the same fate.

Battlefield 2042 Should Be More Focused Than Infinite Warfare

One of the biggest selling points of most Call of Duty titles is the variety of game modes they include. Modern entries in the series include a campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and integration with Call of Duty: Warzone. That is an incredible amount of modes for one game to juggle, and juggling so many aspects was one of the struggles that Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare faced. Having to develop so many modes led to all three of the modes feeling okay, but not good enough to really stand out in the cluttered FPS market. This was made even harder for the game because its modes were so different from one another, especially in the case of its take on Call of Duty Zombies.

This is an issue that Battlefield 2042 will definitely want to avoid. So far, it seems the development team is doing just that, but the game will be best served if the team maintains that focus after the game’s launch as well. So far, it has been announced that the game will include its multiplayer and portal modes, but Battlefield 2042 will not include a campaign or battle royale mode. The developers should be willing to experiment with new ideas, but limiting the scope of their game seems like a good call to ensure that those modes are fully fleshed out and compelling enough to keep players coming back.

Battlefield 2042 Shouldn’t Go Too Far Into The Future

One of the most exciting aspects of Battlefield 2042 is its near-future setting. The setting opens up the possibilities for gadgets, vehicles, and guns that players may come across throughout the game. However, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare took these aspects a bit too far for its playerbase. Infinite Warfare took the series fully into the future, complete with interplanetary space battles and galactic conquest. While trying new things is usually good for long-running series, Infinite Warfare took it too far, to the extent fans felt like the game didn’t feel like a Call of Duty title. There are many changes that Battlefield 2042 should make to the series, but it has to ensure that it still feels like a Battlefield game.

This is an issue that has already potentially started rearing its head for Battlefield 2042. One of the game’s flagship features, the new weather disasters, has reportedly not been testing well with early Battlefield 2042 players. The developers still have plenty of time to make balancing changes to ensure that they do not get in the way too much, and Battlefield 2042‘s portal mode is an elegant solution for any player looking for a more traditional match. The developers will also have to ensure that as they add new content to the game after its release, that they don’t take the game too far into the future where players start feeling disconnected.

Battlefield 2042 Should Be More Daring than Infinite Warfare

Conversely, Battlefield 2042 will want to be a bit more daring than Infinite Warfare was over its lifespan. One big complaint players had about Infinite Warfare was that while it featured a sci-fi gloss of paint, it mostly felt like a retread of prior games. This can make players feel bad for spending so much money on a new game, while also making players wish they were just playing the older game. To combat this, Battlefield 2042 will want to make sure that it has enough new features, like Battlefield 2042‘s gadgets, to keep things fresh.

Luckily, this is something that Battlefield 2042 already seems intent on doing. Even the returning old content in the portal game mode can be customized and mixed together by players. The game also features Battlefield 2042‘s new Weapon Plus system, which looks as though it will bring some big changes to how players approach encounters. Hopefully, the developers do not play it safe with the seasonal updates that are planned for after the game releases. In order for Battlefield 2042 to stick around for a long time, it will have to continue evolving and trying new things as competition comes to the crowded FPS market.

As of now, Battlefield 2042 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of Fall 2021, and for good reason. Hopefully, the game will take the right steps to be as successful with its fanbase as it has the potential to be. There are still many aspects of the game that players are waiting to learn more about, so hopefully the developer will have some more information to share soon.

Battlefield 2042 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

