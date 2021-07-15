Bandits who kidnapped Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, the Emir of Kajuru, reportedly apologized and asked for forgiveness before releasing him.

The traditional ruler had been abducted on Sunday around 5pm, making him spend a night in the custody of the bandits.







Although 13 members of his family are still in captivity, palace sources claimed that no ransom was paid to secure his release.

A member of the royal house in Kajuru, who pleaded anonymity, told Daily Trust that the bandits asked for forgiveness before releasing the 85-year-old monarch to relatives and members of the emirate council.

The source, who was part of those who received the Emir, revealed that the bandits called them through the emir’s phone number shortly after Asr (sunset prayer) and asked them to prepare to receive him.

He narrated that on getting to the location near Gengere community, three of the bandits, heavily armed and in military uniform, apologized for abducting the emir and sought forgiveness from him.

He added that the bandits said negotiation for the release of others would continue on Tuesday.

“We couldn’t believe it. We stood there looking at them while apologizing, saying they had not felt at ease since they abducted him.

”They told us to go with him while negotiations for the other 13 people will continue tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said.