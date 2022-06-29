Home WORLD NEWS What are the consequences for Sri Lanka of its economic crisis?
What are the consequences for Sri Lanka of its economic crisis?

Video Duration 25 minutes 15 seconds

From: Inside Story

The government has restricted the sale of fuel as crisis worsens.

Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic meltdown and people are suffering.

Petrol pumps are nearly dry and the government has suspended the sale of fuel for non-essential services, while it looks for supplies from Russia and Qatar.

Sri Lankan authorities had already imposed electricity cuts to save energy, and food and medicines are running short.

People are angry, especially those who need fuel to earn a living.

The prime minister has admitted the economy has completely collapsed.

So what’s caused the crisis?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jehan Perera: Executive director of the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka.

Thamil Ananthavinayagan: Lecturer in international human rights law at the University of Nottingham.

Chayu Damsinghe: Economist at Frontier Research.

Published On 29 Jun 2022

