What Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones’ Body Language Means For Their Upcoming Marriage – Women’s Health

Hamilton the musical brought its stars more than just critical acclaim and fame, it also sparked real romance—or, at least it did for Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

At an early table read in 2015, playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda noticed Anthony stealing glances at Jasmine, the cast’s newest member at the time. Fast forward three years, and the two got engaged on Christmas Eve at a castle in Arundel, one of Jasmine’s favorite places as a child.

“Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives. I’m honored and Blessed to marry you,” the In The Heights star wrote on Instagram in 2018.

The two have shared the stage, the screen in Honest Thief and Monsters and Men, and racked up heaps of Grammy Awards (Jasmine also has an Emmy, bringing her to the EGOT halfway point!), but it’s the adventures fans don’t see that the couple gushes about the most. In interviews and Instagram captions, they reminisce about long conversations over tea, writing songs together, and dancing in Puerto Rico.

So, despite curating Instagrams that are basically shrines to one another, filled with snaps from their red carpet appearances and premieres, there’s so much more to Anthony and Jasmine’s relationship than meets the eye. And since asking the couple themselves probably won’t be happening anytime soon, determining how deep their love goes is something really only an expert can pick up on.

That’s where Karen Donaldson comes in. The body language expert analyzed the couple’s every move and explained exactly what it means for their engagement and their forever together.