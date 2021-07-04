“What a way to set yourself up for disappointment” – John Cena responds to former WWE Champion saying he… – The Sportsrush

John Cena responds to former WWE Champion saying he wants to face him. The Cenation Leader is reportedly in line to return in time for SummerSlam.

John Cena is rumored to return to the WWE in order to setup a match at SummerSlam with Roman Reigns. There is one other former WWE Champion that also wants to face John Cena. RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre recently expressed his interest in a singles match against the Cenation leader.

During an interview with On Demand Entertainment’s Melissa Nathoo McIntyre said:

“I’ve been around John since I was 22 years old. I just turned 36 last week, I believe it was, and we’ve never had a significant singles match. We’ve actually never had any singles match, which blows my mind. We’ve been in tag matches together, multi-man matches together, and never had a singles match.”

John Cena responds to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre saying he wants to face him

In an interview with On Demand Entertainment, Cena was informed of McIntyre’s request. Cena replied by saying that McIntyre was setting himself up for dissapointment because neither of the two had the power to book matches.

“Well, I always appreciate being involved in a conversation of saying that things are important because that means people haven’t forgotten what you’ve put forth as an effort. But, man, what a way to set yourself up for disappointment. In no way, shape, or form is Drew in a position to make matches or make things happen, and I’m not either. Neither of us have that power. That’s beyond our capacity.”

“I certainly am grateful for being mentioned, which is awesome but I’ve never approached anything like, ‘I’d like to work with this person. I wanna have a match with this person,’ because I don’t make those choices. They [WWE] say, ‘Hey, I’d like you to do this.’ ‘Alright, it’s time to go to work.’ And that’s really allowed me to enjoy every step of the way. I think if we build expectations in our head, like I hate to say this to Drew, but if that never happens, how is he supposed to feel about that?”

