“We’ve Never Regretted Supporting Mahama”-Music Duo, FBS Reveals

Veteran Ghanaian music duo, FBS made up of Abass and Dee have revealed that they have never regretted their decision supporting the former president, John Dramani Mahama during his campaign for presidency.READ ALSO: “I Bought Michy A House And A Car 2yrs After We Separated But She Doesn’t Tell Anybody”-Shatta Wale RevealsSpeaking in an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz , the “Oluman Boggie” hitmakers revealed that their decision to rally behind the NDC flagbearer was never an action they regretted because they developed a certain rapport with the polotician.

“We supported Mahama and we do not regret it at all. He is a brother and a father. He had a rapport with him and that’s why we rallied behind him,” Abbas of FBS said.

They further added they were rewarded for their services and support for the party during John Dramani’s tenure and they have developed a very good relationship with the politician afterward.

In other news, Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., well known as Shatta Wale has lamented about the fact that he has been restricted from spending quality time with his children because of their mothers.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Shatta Wale stated that he doesn’t blame his kids for not spending time with him as their father but he believes the influence of their mothers has caused it to be so.

Shatta Wale recalled that he suffered the same fate with his parents but never allowed his mother to dictate for him how he should relate with his mother because he knew who his father was and loved him for who he was.

He revealed that he prayed for his parents to resolve their issues and come back together as a couple one more time but that never manifested and growing up, he began to understand the situation even better given the fact that he has also been subjected to the same fate.

He said that his children will not realize how supportive and hardworking he has been behind the scenes even though he hasn’t been present in their lives for quite some time now but he believes that would eventually get to know his true nature as they grow up.

Source: www.-

–