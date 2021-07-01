wetin-you-no-go-see-for-lagos?-massive-reactions-as-man-on-bike-carries-another-bike-on-his-lap

A bike man and his passenger have got people talking on social media as the former could be seen carrying another motorcycle on his lap

Nigerians wondered what could give them the confidence to do such in Lagos where traffic offences attract huge amount of money

The video has gone viral on social media after it was shared by @gatmash and reposted by Nigerian artiste and influencer Tunde Ednut

When you think you’ve seen it all, then another wonder stares you in the face. This is the definition of a video that recently emerged on social media in which a Nigerian man on a bike could be seen carrying another motorcycle on his lap.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @gatmash, the man sat in the passenger seat as the rider rode along a bridge in Lagos.

A man stunned many on social media after carrying a bike on his lap while on a motorcycle.

Photo credit: @gatmash

Source: Instagram

The person recording the video could be heard expressing displeasure over the development.

Sharing the video, Gatmash wrote:

“Bike carrying bike, only in Nigeria.”

The video was also shared on Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page.

Nigerians on social media react

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut reposted the video on his page and many flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

@korraobidi said:

“My Guy in a beautiful ballet 2nd position. Pelvis is flared and beautifully open.”

@iamgabrieleaston commented:

“be like say you never see bike wey carry cow before.”

@ladyque_1 wrote:

“Only in Nigeria.”

@emekaamakeze said:

“If anything still dey shock you for Nigeria, you never stay long enough.”

